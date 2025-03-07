Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 2A Phan Thúc Duyện, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Yêu cầu công việc:

Pre-sales, tư vấn giải pháp, trình bày hội thảo các giải pháp cho khách hàng và đối tác.

Demo giải pháp/triển khai Proof of Concept, giúp khách hàng hiểu rõ về các tính năng giải pháp.

Hỗ trợ về giải pháp trong quá trình RFI/RFP, viết đề xuất kĩ thuật/technical proposal cho RFP.

Theo dõi các xu hướng công nghệ và thử nghiệm, đánh giá với các công cụ/năng lực liên quan

Phối hợp với các AM (Account Manager) tìm kiếm và phát triển các cơ hội kinh doanh tiềm năng, xây dựng mối quan hệ hợp tác lâu dài với khách hàng.

Kỹ năng trình bày (viết, nói) vấn đề, ý tưởng, giải pháp.

Kỹ năng giao tiếp với con người

Kỹ năng giải quyết vấn đề

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Ít nhất 2 năm kinh nghiệm ở vị trí AI Engineer và/hoặc Data Engineer

Có kiến thức và kinh nghiệm về AI, đặc biệt là về generative AI và LLM

Có kiến thức và kinh nghiệm về Data Engineer

Có kinh nghiệm làm việc với Data Warehouse, ETL Tool

Có kiến thức và kinh nghiệm với các RDBMS: Oracle, DB2, MS SQL Server...

Có kinh nghiệm về các công cụ BI và analytics là điểm cộng.

Hiểu biết về tổng thể vòng đời dữ liệu

Ngoại ngữ: tiếng Anh đọc hiểu được tài liệu chuyên ngành, có khả năng giao tiếp tương đối bằng tiếng Anh, TOEIC ≥ 600 hoặc tương đương

Bằng cấp & chứng chỉ chuyên môn:

Bằng tốt nghiệp đại học về chuyên ngành Khoa học máy tính, Kỹ thuật máy tính, Công nghệ thông tin, Toán tin. Trình độ thạc sĩ là điểm cộng

Chứng chỉ đào tạo của các giải pháp/công cụ liên quan đến AI/ETL/BI/data platforms/data streaming/điện toán đám mây là điểm cộng

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Peace of mind with an income policy:

Enjoy a competitive salary, attractive bonuses from Company profits and performance (average 15-17 months salary/year).

Working allowances, OT. Provide laptops and other necessary tools/accounts/phone cards/tools for work

Master your work and enjoy the results. Transparent and frank communication with superiors throughout the working process and annual salary and capacity reviews

2. Career development opportunities:

Opportunities to receive training at home and abroad from reputable technology companies in the world: Oracle/IBM, Microsoft…

Opportunity to work with Big4 customers. Working with extremely large and diverse data of “Big Corp” – national enterprises in the banking and finance industry, telecommunications, government, and businesses; with international stakeholders – Working according to international, standardized and professional standards

Directly deployed for key technology projects. Participate in large projects spanning many diverse fields, work directly with big data systems of telecommunications, banks… interact with leading domestic and international experts.

Become a key member of an important strategic department in the next 5-10 years of a top SI company – Many “stages”, many opportunities to experience and explore capabilities, limit yourself and increase value management, advancement opportunities

Opportunities for training, unlimited access to resources, official learning materials, and exams for industry-leading certifications. Training budget up to $5000/person/year

2 labs are heavily invested, currently, with diverse equipment located in Hanoi & HCM

Invest in training budget, learn in addition to expertise soft skills, leadership, maximum awareness and self-development, coaching…

3. Special benefits are focused on developing Heart, Body and Mind: All SVTECHers are inspired and motivated to live a meaningful, fulfilling life – Heath, Heart, Mind, Spirit

Health care: Health insurance for employees and relatives with a limit of $3,000/person; Periodic health check-ups in addition to the government’s Social Insurance policy.

Together, we contribute to the community with many values and profound meanings with the Company’s major charity programs every year: building schools, building roads, providing learning equipment for children in highland areas…

The budget is heavily focused on improving the spiritual life of individuals and families: Team building, union travel, YEP, Family days, Noel, Halloween, …

Diverse playgrounds help you stay healthy with sports clubs: football, badminton, swimming, jogging, yoga, music (Piano, guitar, drums…)

4. Young, enthusiastic environment, many good people and experts in related fields. Likeability, solidarity, trust, listening, respect, care and maximum support from superiors, subordinates, and colleagues – these are qualities that seem to flow implicitly in the core cultural blood of the company. organized and passed down from generation to generation

5. Flexible working policy in terms of time, work location and scope of work according to agile.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt

