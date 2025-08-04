Tuyển Product Marketing UPS Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại UPS Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Sân bay Nội Bài (HAN), Sóc Sơn, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1 in HCMC and 1 in Hanoi
Job description:
* Declare customs for export shipments (download data and open declaration form, translate goods description into Vietnamese, apply HS code, calculating duty tax...)
* Submit declaration to Vnaccs system on time to get customs approval for release.
* Deeply understand customs regulations (HS code, government-controlled goods…) for correct category, declaration and giving consultants to customers when required.
* Work with customs to complete clearance and support customers to solve problems.
* Compile daily report accurately and legibly in order to provide information to management /others for service improvement and operation analysis.
* Extra assignments from management/company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
* Knowledge of import / export. Knowledge in Customs Law & Regulations. Experience with VNACCS system is a plus
Tại UPS Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại UPS Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI