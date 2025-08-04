Tuyển Product Marketing UPS Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1 in HCMC and 1 in Hanoi

Job description:

* Declare customs for export shipments (download data and open declaration form, translate goods description into Vietnamese, apply HS code, calculating duty tax...)

* Submit declaration to Vnaccs system on time to get customs approval for release.

* Deeply understand customs regulations (HS code, government-controlled goods…) for correct category, declaration and giving consultants to customers when required.

* Work with customs to complete clearance and support customers to solve problems.

* Compile daily report accurately and legibly in order to provide information to management /others for service improvement and operation analysis.

* Extra assignments from management/company.