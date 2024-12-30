Tuyển Nhân viên tư vấn tín dụng Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Nhân viên tư vấn tín dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên tư vấn tín dụng Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 21 Lê Quý Đôn, phường Võ Thị Sáu, quận 3, HCM, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên tư vấn tín dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Product management, merchandizing, pricing and contracting
• Assist in managing and coordinating product merchandizing, pricing, and contracting initiatives across retail and corporate sales in collaboration with Commercial leadership of the Business Units.
• Support product research tasks and analyze market data to maintain relevance of product offerings.
• Collaborate with the Business Strategy teams to ensure CRM configurations are compliant with business specifications.
• Ensure that all key organizational documentation related to products, pricing, promotions parameters, and contracting is up to date and communicated efficiently to all relevant stakeholders.
• Participate in coordinating activities necessary for successful product launches and ongoing merchandizing efforts, including internal coordination and training.
• Propose and implement procedures that display indicators when the quality of service provided is below the expected level specified by BUs or violates the product nature principles specified by the franchisers
2. Commercial Policies and Standard Operating Procedures (“SOPs”) Management and Improvement
• Assist in overseeing, conceptualizing, and proposing new and revised commercial policies and SOPs for both retail and corporate sales.
• Support the development and maintenance of SOP documentation frameworks, ensuring consistent compliance and accurate filing of commercial policies and procedures.
• Support the Commercial Management with their communication of the commercial policies and SOPs to their commercial team and participate in related training activities if required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in product management, SOP set-up and improvement and change management
• Proven project management skills.
• Outstanding tech savviness
• Stellar communication and presentation skills in Vietnamese and English
• Highly robust analytical skill and data-driven thinking
• Ability to manage internal and external stakeholders and influence them towards WSE organization objectives, while building trust-based relationships
• Strong dedication to drive and achieve results
• Good problem-solving skills and solution-oriented mindset
• Resilience and ability to work under pressure while handling tight schedules

Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual performance bonus
Full salary during probation
Join a Unique Wall Street English course for up to $3500
SHUI, Annual Leaves
Personal health insurance (pay for your personal medical & health check services, provide and keep update on quality medical businesses facilities check list in HCMC)
Consider to promote to higher positions

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, Phường 6, Quận 3, TP.HCM

