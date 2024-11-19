Tuyển Vận hành Thương mại điện tử CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 277A Nguyễn Văn Đậu, Phường 11, Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Vận hành Thương mại điện tử Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for the operation and daily management of all the stores (Tiktok, Shopee, Lazada,...), to promote the achievement of sales targets;

Analyze, complete data effectively & fast, find out the actual reasons and solutions, continuously optimize the operation plan, achieve the improvement of Key Indicators (Sales, Visitors, Conversion Rate, Customer Satisfaction, etc.);

Monitor and control sales and inventory status, maintain good inventory turnover efficiency, and ensure inventory safety;

Team management and team training to improve the overall skills and capabilities of the sales team;

Organize and coordinate the activities of all functional departments to ensure the achievement of project objectives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in marketing, e-commerce or other related fields;

Fluency in English or Chinese;

Work seriously and actively, have a strong sense of responsibility and strain ability, can work under pressure, strong execution;

More than 3 years of E-commerce operation experience; successful experience of operating E-commerce store;

Strong data analysis, market analysis ability, good problem analysis and solving ability;

Strong communication ability, good organization, coordination and management ability.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: negotiable;

13(th) salary;

Other benefits follow Labor law: social insurance, annual leave...;

Birthday, Mid-autumn festival, Lunar new year gift...;

Working devices are provided;

Young, dynamic environment with an enthusiastic team;

Team Building, Year End Party.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING

