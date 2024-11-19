Tuyển Vận hành Thương mại điện tử CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Vận hành Thương mại điện tử CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING

Vận hành Thương mại điện tử

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Vận hành Thương mại điện tử Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 277A Nguyễn Văn Đậu, Phường 11, Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Vận hành Thương mại điện tử Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for the operation and daily management of all the stores (Tiktok, Shopee, Lazada,...), to promote the achievement of sales targets;
Analyze, complete data effectively & fast, find out the actual reasons and solutions, continuously optimize the operation plan, achieve the improvement of Key Indicators (Sales, Visitors, Conversion Rate, Customer Satisfaction, etc.);
Monitor and control sales and inventory status, maintain good inventory turnover efficiency, and ensure inventory safety;
Team management and team training to improve the overall skills and capabilities of the sales team;
Organize and coordinate the activities of all functional departments to ensure the achievement of project objectives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in marketing, e-commerce or other related fields;
Fluency in English or Chinese;
Work seriously and actively, have a strong sense of responsibility and strain ability, can work under pressure, strong execution;
More than 3 years of E-commerce operation experience; successful experience of operating E-commerce store;
Strong data analysis, market analysis ability, good problem analysis and solving ability;
Strong communication ability, good organization, coordination and management ability.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: negotiable;
13(th) salary;
Other benefits follow Labor law: social insurance, annual leave...;
Birthday, Mid-autumn festival, Lunar new year gift...;
Working devices are provided;
Young, dynamic environment with an enthusiastic team;
Team Building, Year End Party.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING

CÔNG TY TNHH KINGDEN TRADING

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 353-355 An Dương Vương, quận 5

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-operation-manager-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job253112
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH TM Hàng Hóa Tín Phong
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH TM Hàng Hóa Tín Phong
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Nhân Viên Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 13 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM THIÊN VÂN
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 8 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM THIÊN VÂN
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP)
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập Tới 50 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP)
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BLUEWIND
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BLUEWIND
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MORI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Vận Hành thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MORI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI THỰC PHẨM KHANG PHÁT
Tuyển Nhân Viên Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 8 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI THỰC PHẨM KHANG PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỄN THÔNG, TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIÁO DỤC TRÚC LÂM
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỄN THÔNG, TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIÁO DỤC TRÚC LÂM
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP)
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP)
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH TM Hàng Hóa Tín Phong
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH TM Hàng Hóa Tín Phong
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Nhân Viên Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 13 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM THIÊN VÂN
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 8 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM THIÊN VÂN
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP)
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập Tới 50 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP)
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BLUEWIND
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BLUEWIND
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MORI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Vận Hành thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MORI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI THỰC PHẨM KHANG PHÁT
Tuyển Nhân Viên Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 8 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI THỰC PHẨM KHANG PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỄN THÔNG, TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIÁO DỤC TRÚC LÂM
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỄN THÔNG, TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ GIÁO DỤC TRÚC LÂM
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP)
Tuyển Vận Hành Sàn Thương Mại Điện Tử thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GXB VIỆT NAM (LAZBAO GROUP)
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất