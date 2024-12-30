Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Fonos làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

What is PodCourse?

Podcourse (a portmanteau of Podcast and Course) is a new feature in Fonos' lifelong learning ecosystem. Each PodCourse will talk about a specific topic, led by an expert, or person with extensive experience in that field (mentor/coach). PodCourse will be more about sharing and transmitting personal experiences than just teaching step by step like a real course.

Explore more: https://fonos.vn/podcourse

Working Hours

Monday - Friday: 9:00 am - 18:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am - 13:00 pm

Location

Phú Mỹ Hưng, quận 7, TpHCM

About the Role

As the Podcourse Senior Content Editor you will be responsible for generating topic ideas, executing, and ensuring the quality of PodCourses content to align with the company’s vision and meet the needs of the target audience. This role includes sourcing and collaborating with mentors to develop content and fine-tune the PodCourses scripts, as well as working closely with the PodCourses producer and video editor to ensure each PodCourses is captivating and delivers value.