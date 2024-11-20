Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 52/28 To Ngọc Van Street, Quang An Ward, Tay Ho District, Hanoi, Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Outcubator is a global product team that specializes in creating payment and e- commerce solutions. Our aim is to help online businesses grow and achieve a global reach by providing reliable and efficient payment solutions. With unbounded access to technology, our skills, and resources, we build solutions that make a difference for online businesses. If you're up for the challenge, we have job openings in Hanoi, Cairo, Bangalore, and Bogota.
Outcubator is seeking full-time PHP Developer minimum 3+ year experience with proficiency in English to join our team in Hanoi. As a PHP Developer at Outcubator, you will take responsibility for:
Outcubator
PHP Developer
Required skills:
Participate in the development of company products
Work on backend and frontend functionality of assigned projects
Build web applications, pages and interfaces for company products, using different
APIs, frameworks, and libraries
Build high-available solutions and optimize the load
Build APIs for company products
Integration of third-party libraries into company products
Perform code reviews
Other assigned tasks

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required skills:
Minimum 3+ year of experience with PHP development of web-based solutions
Good knowledge of PHP
Basic knowledge of OOP and Design Patterns
Basic knowledge of SOLID Principles
Experience with PHP frameworks (Laravel, Symfony, Zend and/or other)
Experience with MySQL
Experience with REST APIs
Nice-to-have:
BS in Computer Science or related engineering field, or equivalent practical experience
Experience with one of these e-commerce platforms: Magento, Shopware 6, Shopify
Knowledge of JavaScript, Angular and Vue.js

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

If you are eager to take your career to the next level in the payment industry, this is the opportunity for you. We offer:
Competitive compensation
Our own chefs make delicious breakfasts, lunches and desserts for whole team
Private Insurance
Comfortable workplaces with the most up-to-date equipment
Bi-annual assessments
Flexible working time
Optional business trips
Monthly team outing
High energy, international and innovative team
Football, ping-pong and table football teams inside the company.
This role is the ideal opportunity for someone looking for new challenges that would allow them to make a noticeable, positive impact in the company while learning and adapting to our fast-paced scale-up environment.
As part of our growing team in Hanoi, you will have a lot of opportunities to develop your career further with us. With future expansion plans, now is a great time to join us on our journey to change the way we pay.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 1, ngách 52/28 Tô Ngọc Vân, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

