Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 52/28 To Ngọc Van Street, Quang An Ward, Tay Ho District, Hanoi, Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Outcubator is a global product team that specializes in creating payment and e- commerce solutions. Our aim is to help online businesses grow and achieve a global reach by providing reliable and efficient payment solutions. With unbounded access to technology, our skills, and resources, we build solutions that make a difference for online businesses. If you're up for the challenge, we have job openings in Hanoi, Cairo, Bangalore, and Bogota.

Outcubator is seeking full-time PHP Developer minimum 3+ year experience with proficiency in English to join our team in Hanoi. As a PHP Developer at Outcubator, you will take responsibility for:

Outcubator

PHP Developer

Required skills:

Participate in the development of company products

Work on backend and frontend functionality of assigned projects

Build web applications, pages and interfaces for company products, using different

APIs, frameworks, and libraries

Build high-available solutions and optimize the load

Build APIs for company products

Integration of third-party libraries into company products

Perform code reviews

Other assigned tasks

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required skills:

Minimum 3+ year of experience with PHP development of web-based solutions

Good knowledge of PHP

Basic knowledge of OOP and Design Patterns

Basic knowledge of SOLID Principles

Experience with PHP frameworks (Laravel, Symfony, Zend and/or other)

Experience with MySQL

Experience with REST APIs

Nice-to-have:

BS in Computer Science or related engineering field, or equivalent practical experience

Experience with one of these e-commerce platforms: Magento, Shopware 6, Shopify

Knowledge of JavaScript, Angular and Vue.js

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

If you are eager to take your career to the next level in the payment industry, this is the opportunity for you. We offer:

Competitive compensation

Our own chefs make delicious breakfasts, lunches and desserts for whole team

Private Insurance

Comfortable workplaces with the most up-to-date equipment

Bi-annual assessments

Flexible working time

Optional business trips

Monthly team outing

High energy, international and innovative team

Football, ping-pong and table football teams inside the company.

This role is the ideal opportunity for someone looking for new challenges that would allow them to make a noticeable, positive impact in the company while learning and adapting to our fast-paced scale-up environment.

As part of our growing team in Hanoi, you will have a lot of opportunities to develop your career further with us. With future expansion plans, now is a great time to join us on our journey to change the way we pay.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin