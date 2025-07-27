Tuyển Backend Developer Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze business requirement and identify scope of work related to Micro-service and API

Define Micro-service and API solution to support for business requirement

Create detail design for identified Micro-service

Create specification for identified API

Support to deploy Micro-service and API into production

Support to resolve incident/problem on production

Review and accept Micro-services design documents and source code delivered by partners.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, or related field of study: or equivalent education, training & experience

Relevant Knowledge/ Expertise

Experience with SOA, Micro-service and API based architecture

At least 3 years design and develop Java-based application using Spring, Spring Boot, MS SQL, MySQL, MongoDB

At least 3 years design and develop Restful/Json API

Familiar with web/application servers using Load Balancing model

Familiar with CI/CD tool and technologies like Jenkin, GIT, Ant, Maven, Gradle or equivalent.

Experience with design and develop Micro-service/API using Domain-driven design pattern.

Experience with design and develop event-driven and message-driven applications using Kafka, RabitMQ, ActiveMQ, or similarly

Experience with application deployment using Docker/Container model

Tại Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive and competitive salary.

Bonus on Holidays, special occasions (Independence Day, Labor’s Day, Bank’s anniversary... following Bank’s policy), performance bonus, etc.Loan programs for employees following Bank’s policy.

Insurances according to Labor Law + VPBank care insurance for employees and family.

Professional training programs for personal and leadership development.

Dynamic and friendly working environment with many opportunities to join various teambuilding activities (sports, talent contests...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng

