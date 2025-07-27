Tuyển Backend Developer Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 89 Láng Hạ, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Analyze business requirement and identify scope of work related to Micro-service and API
Define Micro-service and API solution to support for business requirement
Create detail design for identified Micro-service
Create specification for identified API
Support to deploy Micro-service and API into production
Support to resolve incident/problem on production
Review and accept Micro-services design documents and source code delivered by partners.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Educational Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, or related field of study: or equivalent education, training & experience
Relevant Knowledge/ Expertise
Experience with SOA, Micro-service and API based architecture
At least 3 years design and develop Java-based application using Spring, Spring Boot, MS SQL, MySQL, MongoDB
At least 3 years design and develop Restful/Json API
Familiar with web/application servers using Load Balancing model
Familiar with CI/CD tool and technologies like Jenkin, GIT, Ant, Maven, Gradle or equivalent.
Experience with design and develop Micro-service/API using Domain-driven design pattern.
Experience with design and develop event-driven and message-driven applications using Kafka, RabitMQ, ActiveMQ, or similarly
Experience with application deployment using Docker/Container model
Tại Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive and competitive salary.
Bonus on Holidays, special occasions (Independence Day, Labor’s Day, Bank’s anniversary... following Bank’s policy), performance bonus, etc.Loan programs for employees following Bank’s policy.
Insurances according to Labor Law + VPBank care insurance for employees and family.
Professional training programs for personal and leadership development.
Dynamic and friendly working environment with many opportunities to join various teambuilding activities (sports, talent contests...)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
