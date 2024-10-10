Tuyển Procurement Executive thu nhập 15 - 22 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Mức lương 15 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Lô E1, Long Thọ, Khu Công Nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 6, Nhơn Trạch, Nhơn Trạch

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu

Negotiate contracts, terms, and deadlines with vendors and suppliers. Manage to ensure goods delivery in a timely manner. Process purchase orders to acquire goods. Develop new potential suppliers regularly according to direction of department and company requirement.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from Mechanical Engineering Major At least 3 years of experience working as purchasing department in Manufacturing Company/Factory or Mechanical engineering have knowledge about procurement procedure Familiar with mechanical items and steel fabrication job (drawing, technical spec and other special materials requirement) Prioritize candidates with experience in purchasing/managing supplier Have knowledge about logistic and incoterm 2010 Negotiation skill work hard under pressure Willingness to travel monthly, both domestically and internationally Prefer candidates live in Nhon Trach - Dong Nai Good at English for communication, reading comprehension of basic documents Proficient in professional computer software such as MS Office, Auto-cad Communication Skills, presentations, good persuasion

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Shuttle bus from Ho Chi Minh City Laptop for work, Social Insurance Bonus: Lunar New Year, Senority, Birthday gift, Wedding gift,... Canteen: Breakfast, Lunch

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin