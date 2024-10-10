Tuyển Procurement Executive thu nhập 15 - 22 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY
- Đồng Nai: Lô E1, Long Thọ, Khu Công Nghiệp Nhơn Trạch 6, Nhơn Trạch, Nhơn Trạch
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu
Negotiate contracts, terms, and deadlines with vendors and suppliers.
Manage to ensure goods delivery in a timely manner.
Process purchase orders to acquire goods.
Develop new potential suppliers regularly according to direction of department and company requirement.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from Mechanical Engineering Major
At least 3 years of experience working as purchasing department in Manufacturing Company/Factory or Mechanical engineering have knowledge about procurement procedure
Familiar with mechanical items and steel fabrication job (drawing, technical spec and other special materials requirement)
Prioritize candidates with experience in purchasing/managing supplier
Have knowledge about logistic and incoterm 2010
Negotiation skill work hard under pressure
Willingness to travel monthly, both domestically and internationally
Prefer candidates live in Nhon Trach - Dong Nai
Good at English for communication, reading comprehension of basic documents
Proficient in professional computer software such as MS Office, Auto-cad
Communication Skills, presentations, good persuasion
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Shuttle bus from Ho Chi Minh City
Laptop for work, Social Insurance
Bonus: Lunar New Year, Senority, Birthday gift, Wedding gift,...
Canteen: Breakfast, Lunch
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
