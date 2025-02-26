Tuyển Product Marketing Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Mức lương 600 - 1,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: Yen Phong II - C IP, Dong Tien Commune, Yen Phong District, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD

Key Responsibilities

1. Arrange work schedule for President, plan meetings and conferences.

2. Prepare periodic or ad hoc reports for President/other departments.

3. Monitor progress of company work items, personnel-related issues, support budgeting and budget monitoring.

4. Complete projects assigned by President on schedule.

5. Check or review documents and files as required.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Educational background:

• Bachelor’s degree

2. Experiences:

• More than 1 year experience with Resource Planning or related support work.

• Have experience in foreign affairs with government agencies (prefer)

3. Skills:

• Good English Communication and Interpersonal Skills.

• Knowledge for Resource Planning and Standardization.

Tại Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC.,

