Tuyển Product Marketing Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC.,
Mức lương
600 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bắc Ninh: Yen Phong II
- C IP, Dong Tien Commune, Yen Phong District, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD
Key Responsibilities
1. Arrange work schedule for President, plan meetings and conferences.
2. Prepare periodic or ad hoc reports for President/other departments.
3. Monitor progress of company work items, personnel-related issues, support budgeting and budget monitoring.
4. Complete projects assigned by President on schedule.
5. Check or review documents and files as required.
Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Educational background:
• Bachelor’s degree
2. Experiences:
• More than 1 year experience with Resource Planning or related support work.
• Have experience in foreign affairs with government agencies (prefer)
3. Skills:
• Good English Communication and Interpersonal Skills.
• Knowledge for Resource Planning and Standardization.
Tại Amkor Technology Vietnam LLC., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
