Tuyển Product Marketing Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
- Bắc Ninh: Lot CN2
- 4, Yen Phong (extend) industrial zone, Yen Trung commune, Yen Phong district, Bac Ninh, VN, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Purpose of the job:
Assurrance for quality of product and process from new product introduction stage (NPI) to mass production stage.
Principal accountabilities/Main tasks:
New project introduction stage (NPI)
- Build up quality controlling system, method, standard, check sheet in NPI stage.
- Verification for line readiness follow 4M: Layout, SOP, PMP, Training, Machine, Material (BOM)...
- Join to build PFMEA and evaluation the effectiveness of PFMEA
- Doing and mornitoring FAI, CPK
- Confirm and handling quality issue happen on process
- Monitoring yield rate
- Following external audit: Customer, ISO
- Mass production
- Verify again quality controlling system, method, standard, check sheet, ...when transfer from NPI to mass production
- Qualification for line readiness before start mass production follow 4M: Layout, SOP, PMP, Training, Machine, Material (BOM)...
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
