Tuyển Product Marketing Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Purpose of the job:

Assurrance for quality of product and process from new product introduction stage (NPI) to mass production stage.

Principal accountabilities/Main tasks:

New project introduction stage (NPI)

- Build up quality controlling system, method, standard, check sheet in NPI stage.

- Verification for line readiness follow 4M: Layout, SOP, PMP, Training, Machine, Material (BOM)...

- Join to build PFMEA and evaluation the effectiveness of PFMEA

- Doing and mornitoring FAI, CPK

- Confirm and handling quality issue happen on process

- Monitoring yield rate

- Following external audit: Customer, ISO

- Mass production

- Verify again quality controlling system, method, standard, check sheet, ...when transfer from NPI to mass production

- Qualification for line readiness before start mass production follow 4M: Layout, SOP, PMP, Training, Machine, Material (BOM)...