Tuyển Product Marketing Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 800 USD

We have an exciting opportunity for someone with an analytical mind, attention to detail and a passion for merchandising to work for an exciting menswear brand, assisting our Ho Chi Minh based Inventory Analysts to manage inventory through our retail, ecommerce and wholesale businesses in our various markets.

Day to day tasks and responsibilities include:

- Provide support to the Inventory Analysts

- Reviewing sales and allocating stock to stores to maximise performance

- Co-ordinating stock deliveries from warehouse to stores

- Liaising with distribution centres

- Working closely with the buying and planning team to understand product strategies

- Be the first point of contact for stores