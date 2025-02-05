Tuyển Product Marketing Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Worc@Q2 Building, Gate No.10 Street, 21 Vo Truong Toan, Thao Dien, Thu Duc City
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 700 - 800 USD
We have an exciting opportunity for someone with an analytical mind, attention to detail and a passion for merchandising to work for an exciting menswear brand, assisting our Ho Chi Minh based Inventory Analysts to manage inventory through our retail, ecommerce and wholesale businesses in our various markets.
Day to day tasks and responsibilities include:
- Provide support to the Inventory Analysts
- Reviewing sales and allocating stock to stores to maximise performance
- Co-ordinating stock deliveries from warehouse to stores
- Liaising with distribution centres
- Working closely with the buying and planning team to understand product strategies
- Be the first point of contact for stores
Với Mức Lương 700 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI