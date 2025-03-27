Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Mức lương
Từ 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Nam: Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD

1. Definition of the job: The Production Manager is the owner of the production process, monitored by performance indicators such as scrap, productivity, plan fulfillment, and manpower planning. Operates through manufacturing working instructions that help to maintain order, safety, and quality on the shop floor.
The Production Manager is the owner of the production process, monitored by performance indicators such as scrap, productivity, plan fulfillment, and manpower planning. Operates through manufacturing working instructions that help to maintain order, safety, and quality on the shop floor.
2. What can employees experience and benefit from this position?: Developing leadership, delegation, coaching, and communication skills, and access to a professional management environment in the automotive industry.
Developing leadership, delegation, coaching, and communication skills, and access to a professional management environment in the automotive industry.
3. Position responsibilities:
3.1. Production
- Prepare manpower planning based on production planning, ensuring no excess people when demand drops and enough people to deliver when demand increases. Control OT rate to meet the target rate as defined.
- Daily follow-up and guide Production Supervisor in taking action related to productivity, such as machine breakdowns and poor-quality raw materials. Ensure productivity forecast is updated with actions to achieve monthly targets.
- Daily follow-up and guide Manufacturing Engineering in taking action for scrap. Ensure scrap forecast is updated with actions to achieve monthly targets.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô 21 đường số 8/ Lô 17 đường số 9 KCN Điện Nam Điện Ngọc, Điện Bàn, Quảng Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

