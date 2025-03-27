Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

1. Definition of the job: The Production Manager is the owner of the production process, monitored by performance indicators such as scrap, productivity, plan fulfillment, and manpower planning. Operates through manufacturing working instructions that help to maintain order, safety, and quality on the shop floor.

2. What can employees experience and benefit from this position?: Developing leadership, delegation, coaching, and communication skills, and access to a professional management environment in the automotive industry.

3. Position responsibilities:

3.1. Production

- Prepare manpower planning based on production planning, ensuring no excess people when demand drops and enough people to deliver when demand increases. Control OT rate to meet the target rate as defined.

- Daily follow-up and guide Production Supervisor in taking action related to productivity, such as machine breakdowns and poor-quality raw materials. Ensure productivity forecast is updated with actions to achieve monthly targets.

- Daily follow-up and guide Manufacturing Engineering in taking action for scrap. Ensure scrap forecast is updated with actions to achieve monthly targets.