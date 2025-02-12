Tuyển Product Marketing Medipeace làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Medipeace
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Medipeace

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Medipeace

Mức lương
15 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Nam: Quảng Nam, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

- Work the team in Medipeace Quang Nam branch in project’s activities implementation
- Coordinate with local authorities to develop plan for implementing project’s activities
- Organize and supervise the implementation of project activities in local areas
- Write plans and reports on project activities
- Manage the quality of activities of rehabilitation programs deployed in the project area
- Report to Team Leader on the implementation of project activities
- Have close relationship with local authorities to carry out administrative work
- Guide and support Korean experts during their visit of project implementation

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Social Work or graduated from university/college with major in Health/Public Health/Rehabilitation/Business Administration/English/Special Education, Public administration/International Relations, and International Development majors, etc.
- Fluency in English (TOEIC > 700, IELTS 6.0 is an advantage)
- Leadership experience is an advance
- Experience in project management, budget planning, data control
- At least 2 years working experience

Tại Medipeace Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Medipeace

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Medipeace

Medipeace

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: .

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

