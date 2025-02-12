Tuyển Product Marketing Medipeace làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Quảng Nam: Quảng Nam, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

- Work the team in Medipeace Quang Nam branch in project’s activities implementation

- Coordinate with local authorities to develop plan for implementing project’s activities

- Organize and supervise the implementation of project activities in local areas

- Write plans and reports on project activities

- Manage the quality of activities of rehabilitation programs deployed in the project area

- Report to Team Leader on the implementation of project activities

- Have close relationship with local authorities to carry out administrative work

- Guide and support Korean experts during their visit of project implementation

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Social Work or graduated from university/college with major in Health/Public Health/Rehabilitation/Business Administration/English/Special Education, Public administration/International Relations, and International Development majors, etc.

- Fluency in English (TOEIC > 700, IELTS 6.0 is an advantage)

- Leadership experience is an advance

- Experience in project management, budget planning, data control

- At least 2 years working experience

Tại Medipeace Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

