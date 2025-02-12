Tuyển Product Marketing Medipeace làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Medipeace
- Quảng Nam: Quảng Nam, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu
- Work the team in Medipeace Quang Nam branch in project’s activities implementation
- Coordinate with local authorities to develop plan for implementing project’s activities
- Organize and supervise the implementation of project activities in local areas
- Write plans and reports on project activities
- Manage the quality of activities of rehabilitation programs deployed in the project area
- Report to Team Leader on the implementation of project activities
- Have close relationship with local authorities to carry out administrative work
- Guide and support Korean experts during their visit of project implementation
Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Fluency in English (TOEIC > 700, IELTS 6.0 is an advantage)
- Leadership experience is an advance
- Experience in project management, budget planning, data control
- At least 2 years working experience
Tại Medipeace Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Medipeace
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
