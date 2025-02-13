Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Wendler Interlining Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Wendler Interlining Việt Nam
- Quảng Nam: Lot D3, Tam Thang IP, Tam Thang Commune, Tam Ky City, Quang Nam Province
1. On-site service provision and maintenance of machines and infrastructure.
• Preventive maintenance.
• Machine breakdowns are kept to a minimum.
• Continuous and accurate recording of maintenance.
• Follow the manufacturer's specifications for all machines and equipment.
• Preventing partner's activities from affecting production.
• Prevent infrastructure from affecting company operations.
2. Spare parts management
• Maintain control and monitor spare parts management.
• Keep a complete and up-to-date widget inventory
• Management of contractors and suppliers of equipment and infrastructure.
3. Make sure all employees understand and follow company policies and procedures.
4. Energy cost control.
• Lead to control energy cost meet to target
5. Team leader
• Efficient teamwork and cooperation with Production Team.
• Evaluate staff training needs and ensure training is conducted.
• Record group time and attendance.
