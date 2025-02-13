Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Wendler Interlining Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. On-site service provision and maintenance of machines and infrastructure.

• Preventive maintenance.

• Machine breakdowns are kept to a minimum.

• Continuous and accurate recording of maintenance.

• Follow the manufacturer's specifications for all machines and equipment.

• Preventing partner's activities from affecting production.

• Prevent infrastructure from affecting company operations.

2. Spare parts management

• Maintain control and monitor spare parts management.

• Keep a complete and up-to-date widget inventory

• Management of contractors and suppliers of equipment and infrastructure.

3. Make sure all employees understand and follow company policies and procedures.

4. Energy cost control.

• Lead to control energy cost meet to target

5. Team leader

• Efficient teamwork and cooperation with Production Team.

• Evaluate staff training needs and ensure training is conducted.

• Record group time and attendance.