Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty TNHH Bách Khang Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Bách Khang Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Khu Ngoại giao Đoàn Vạn Phúc, 298 Kim Mã, Phường Kim Mã, Quận Ba Đình, TP Hà Nội.
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 Triệu
Trách nhiệm chính
Create the commercial strategy for all products
• Develop the price, promotion, placement, point of sale and product assortment strategy by channel (5Ps)
• Responsible for setting the promotional strategy/programs that maximizes sales and margin and for evaluating.
• Trade promotional effectiveness (ROI)
• For all products define the picture of success based around the 5Ps and brief sales team
• Support the preparation of the annual business plan by defining the commercial and channel objectives and strategies (sales, distribution, promotional investment)
Develop the Trade Selling materials:
• To equip the sales team to be successful in selling MSI products.
• Create compelling content for sales/detailing materials for the sales team to use when selling/detailing products to Health Care
• Professionals (working closely with clinical, supply teams to ensure accurate information)
• Work with agencies to design effective selling materials (create brand positioning, visual iconography)
• Develop merchandising solutions to create strong visibility in pharmacy, clinics, grocery.
• Build the promotion programs to maximize number of customers, customer’s loyalty
