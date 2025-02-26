Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty TNHH Bách Khang Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu

Trách nhiệm chính

Create the commercial strategy for all products

• Develop the price, promotion, placement, point of sale and product assortment strategy by channel (5Ps)

• Responsible for setting the promotional strategy/programs that maximizes sales and margin and for evaluating.

• Trade promotional effectiveness (ROI)

• For all products define the picture of success based around the 5Ps and brief sales team

• Support the preparation of the annual business plan by defining the commercial and channel objectives and strategies (sales, distribution, promotional investment)

Develop the Trade Selling materials:

• To equip the sales team to be successful in selling MSI products.

• Create compelling content for sales/detailing materials for the sales team to use when selling/detailing products to Health Care

• Professionals (working closely with clinical, supply teams to ensure accurate information)

• Work with agencies to design effective selling materials (create brand positioning, visual iconography)

• Develop merchandising solutions to create strong visibility in pharmacy, clinics, grocery.

• Build the promotion programs to maximize number of customers, customer’s loyalty