Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities

Product Strategy and Roadmap

Define the vision, strategy, and roadmap for sorting and transportation systems to align with GHN's business objectives.

Conduct market and competitor analysis to identify opportunities for innovation and improvement.

Product Development and Management

Partner with engineering and operations teams to design and implement solutions for sorting and transportation challenges.

Lead the end-to-end lifecycle of sorting and transportation products, including requirement gathering, prioritisation, and deployment.

Continuously monitor and evaluate product performance and implement enhancements based on feedback and analytics.

Stakeholder Collaboration

Work closely with operations teams to identify pain points and requirements.

Coordinate with data analytics teams to leverage insights for process optimization.