Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh
- Hồ Chí Minh: 7/28 Thành Thái, Phường 14, Quận 10, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities
Product Strategy and Roadmap
Define the vision, strategy, and roadmap for sorting and transportation systems to align with GHN's business objectives.
Conduct market and competitor analysis to identify opportunities for innovation and improvement.
Product Development and Management
Partner with engineering and operations teams to design and implement solutions for sorting and transportation challenges.
Lead the end-to-end lifecycle of sorting and transportation products, including requirement gathering, prioritisation, and deployment.
Continuously monitor and evaluate product performance and implement enhancements based on feedback and analytics.
Stakeholder Collaboration
Work closely with operations teams to identify pain points and requirements.
Coordinate with data analytics teams to leverage insights for process optimization.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI