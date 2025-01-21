Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are on the hunt for a brilliant Innovation Product Owner to join our team and help us drive forward with some out-of-the-box thinking and ideas. As the Innovation Product Owner, you will be responsible for leading the charge on innovative product development, leveraging emerging technologies and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. In fact, we’re looking for someone who can make an impact to the market of food & beverage itself, in (several) innovative projects that connect end consumers and b2b customers.

Shape the value: Identify needs & gaps from current market and its distribution, internal stakeholders, and referrable oceans… to create values for the organization through initiations of new digital products, platforms, and technologies. Collaborate with stakeholders across the organization to ensure that innovative products and services align with the company's overall strategy and goals.

Own the journeys: You create and define journeys for our end consumers, but also to connect them with the ecosystem of our organization. We don’t digitalize clumsy processes, but bring them to the next level (perhaps having less processes is actually better – it’s your call)

Deliver stuff, digital stuff: Lead (and own the success of) the development of those innovative product ideas and concepts, leveraging emerging technologies and trends (either from the market or Heineken Global). Development teams can be in-house, our Innovation dev hub, or external partner and Global partner, or can buy / rent a technology entirely. It’s up to you!

