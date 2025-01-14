Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Thai Corp International (VIETNAM) Co. Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Product/Brand Strategy:

• Develop and execute product/brand strategies, including product positioning, messaging,

and market goals.

• Evaluate market trends, analyze competitors, and identify opportunities to implement

effective strategies.

• Product Portfolio Management:

• Plan and execute new product launches, from concept development to commercialization.

• Manage the product lifecycle, optimize the portfolio, and propose product improvements.

2. Marketing and Promotion:

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams (Marketing, Sales) to implement promotional

campaigns that enhance brand awareness and boost sales.

• Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing activities and promotional programs.

• Forecasting and Budget Management:

• Develop revenue plans, manage marketing budgets, and ensure return on investment

(ROI).

• Analyze sales data and market trends to provide accurate forecasts.

3. Internal and External Collaboration: