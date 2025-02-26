Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

Product Owner/Product Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Providing vision and direction to the development team and stakeholders throughout the project and create requirements.
• Ensure that the team always has an adequate amount of prior prepared tasks to work on.
• Plan and prioritize product feature backlog and development for the product.
• Define product vision, road-map and growth opportunities.
• Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics and themes to ensure work focuses on those with maximum value that are aligned with product strategy.
• Provide backlog management, iteration planning, and elaboration of the user stories.
• Work closely with Product Management to create and maintain a product backlog according to business value.
• Lead the planning product release plans and set the expectation for delivery of new functionalities.
• Provide an active role in mitigating impediments impacting successful team completion of Release/Sprint Goals.
• Research and analyze market, the users, and the roadmap for the product.
• Follow our competitors and the industry.
• Keep abreast with Agile/Scrum best practices and new trends.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Cao ốc Hoàng Việt, 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-owner-product-manager-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job323568
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD
American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 93 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD
American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager REVERSAL JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận REVERSAL JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH NTADA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NTADA
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager HIỆP HỘI BLOCKCHAIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HIỆP HỘI BLOCKCHAIN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Solazu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Solazu
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Công nghệ enSightful làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ enSightful
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NDS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NDS VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty TNHH Ecom365 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Ecom365
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CELLPHONES - HỆ THỐNG BÁN LẺ ĐIỆN THOẠI DI ĐỘNG, LAPTOP VÀ CÁC SẢN PHẨM CÔNG NGHỆ TOÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu CELLPHONES - HỆ THỐNG BÁN LẺ ĐIỆN THOẠI DI ĐỘNG, LAPTOP VÀ CÁC SẢN PHẨM CÔNG NGHỆ TOÀN QUỐC
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager DBS Bank Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DBS Bank Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Rich Products Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Rich Products Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD Navigos Search
1,500 - 1,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Chân Tâm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Chân Tâm
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Van Thiel & Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Van Thiel & Co.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1200 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Merap làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Merap
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Phân Phối KBT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Công ty TNHH Phân Phối KBT
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH BEAUTY BIOTECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BEAUTY BIOTECH VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Technify làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Technify
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HEINEKEN Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm