Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Providing vision and direction to the development team and stakeholders throughout the project and create requirements.

• Ensure that the team always has an adequate amount of prior prepared tasks to work on.

• Plan and prioritize product feature backlog and development for the product.

• Define product vision, road-map and growth opportunities.

• Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics and themes to ensure work focuses on those with maximum value that are aligned with product strategy.

• Provide backlog management, iteration planning, and elaboration of the user stories.

• Work closely with Product Management to create and maintain a product backlog according to business value.

• Lead the planning product release plans and set the expectation for delivery of new functionalities.

• Provide an active role in mitigating impediments impacting successful team completion of Release/Sprint Goals.

• Research and analyze market, the users, and the roadmap for the product.

• Follow our competitors and the industry.

• Keep abreast with Agile/Scrum best practices and new trends.