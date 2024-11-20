Tuyển Product Specialist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in the deal team, KYC, evaluate (business model, governance, finance, etc.) and advise on ECM transactions;

Propose suitable financial products for customers‘ needs;

Monitor the whole transaction process, ensuring quality in a timely manner;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education

Bachelors‘ or Masters‘ Degree in Finance, Investment, Business, or other related fields;

Possessing CFA/CPA/ACCA certifications is an advantage.

2. Skills/Experience

3-5 years of experience working in Securities (preferred), Big4/IB Boutique Firm, Management Consulting;

Participated in at least one IPO project or major stock issuance transaction, from planning to successful execution;

Has experience in the equity capital markets (ECM) field;

Financial analytical skills and stock issuance project management capabilities;

Able to work independently and in high-pressure environments;

Fair market sense, business development abilities;

Leadership skills.

Tại VNDIRECT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive compensation package.

Professional and collaborative working environment.

Opportunities for career advancement.

Exposure to a diverse range of investors and industries.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VNDIRECT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin