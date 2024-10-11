Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng:
- Hải Phòng
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu
Project Planning and Strategy: Define project scope, goals, and deliverables. Develop project plans, timelines, budgets, and resource allocation. Conduct research and analysis for informed decision-making.
Project Execution and Management: Lead project teams, monitor progress, track KPIs, and report to stakeholders. Manage budgets, resources, and timelines. Facilitate communication and collaboration.
Quality Assurance and Risk Management: Implement quality control measures, conduct reviews and audits, and address deviations. Identify and manage project risks with mitigation strategies.
Industry Knowledge and Process Improvement: Stay updated on industry trends, identify process improvement opportunities, and implement effective project management methodologies. Foster a culture of continuous learning.
Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor Degree, minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, with a focus on digital projects;
Proficiency in using project management software tools (e.g., PowerPoint, X-mind, Project, Excel, MS Teams, SharePoint...);
Result-oriented and comfortable managing multiple projects and deadlines; Good written and verbal English.
Tại Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Income: 14 months/year.
Full salary and insurance paid from probation period.
Hardship and housing allowances if working far from home
Health and accident insurance for family.
Salary review yearly.
Other attractive benefits.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
