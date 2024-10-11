Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

Mức lương
30 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng:

- Hải Phòng

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu

Project Planning and Strategy: Define project scope, goals, and deliverables. Develop project plans, timelines, budgets, and resource allocation. Conduct research and analysis for informed decision-making. Project Execution and Management: Lead project teams, monitor progress, track KPIs, and report to stakeholders. Manage budgets, resources, and timelines. Facilitate communication and collaboration. Quality Assurance and Risk Management: Implement quality control measures, conduct reviews and audits, and address deviations. Identify and manage project risks with mitigation strategies. Industry Knowledge and Process Improvement: Stay updated on industry trends, identify process improvement opportunities, and implement effective project management methodologies. Foster a culture of continuous learning.
Project Planning and Strategy: Define project scope, goals, and deliverables. Develop project plans, timelines, budgets, and resource allocation. Conduct research and analysis for informed decision-making.
Project Execution and Management: Lead project teams, monitor progress, track KPIs, and report to stakeholders. Manage budgets, resources, and timelines. Facilitate communication and collaboration.
Quality Assurance and Risk Management: Implement quality control measures, conduct reviews and audits, and address deviations. Identify and manage project risks with mitigation strategies.
Industry Knowledge and Process Improvement: Stay updated on industry trends, identify process improvement opportunities, and implement effective project management methodologies. Foster a culture of continuous learning.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree, minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, with a focus on digital projects; Proficiency in using project management software tools (e.g., PowerPoint, X-mind, Project, Excel, MS Teams, SharePoint...); Result-oriented and comfortable managing multiple projects and deadlines; Good written and verbal English.
Bachelor Degree, minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, with a focus on digital projects;
Proficiency in using project management software tools (e.g., PowerPoint, X-mind, Project, Excel, MS Teams, SharePoint...);
Result-oriented and comfortable managing multiple projects and deadlines; Good written and verbal English.

Tại Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income: 14 months/year. Full salary and insurance paid from probation period. Hardship and housing allowances if working far from home Health and accident insurance for family. Salary review yearly. Other attractive benefits.
Income: 14 months/year.
Full salary and insurance paid from probation period.
Hardship and housing allowances if working far from home
Health and accident insurance for family.
Salary review yearly.
Other attractive benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Deckers Outdoor Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 821, TD Business Centre Building, lô , Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-management-thu-nhap-30-50-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-hai-phong-job211747
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ LIÊN KẾT NANO
Tuyển Thu hồi nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ LIÊN KẾT NANO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ LIÊN KẾT NANO
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MUA BÁN CƠ CẤU SÁP NHẬP DOANH NGHIỆP M&A VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Giám đốc vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MUA BÁN CƠ CẤU SÁP NHẬP DOANH NGHIỆP M&A VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MUA BÁN CƠ CẤU SÁP NHẬP DOANH NGHIỆP M&A VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH ASLANR làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ASLANR
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Truyền thông CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
3 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY TNHH CẢNG CONTAINER QUỐC TẾ HATECO HẢI PHÒNG làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CẢNG CONTAINER QUỐC TẾ HATECO HẢI PHÒNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần kiến trúc và nội thất HDStyle làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần kiến trúc và nội thất HDStyle
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Chứng Từ thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI BIỂN VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI M&T
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế/chế tạo máy CÔNG TY TNHH GOOILTECH làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GOOILTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VINCONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VINCONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Ngân hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Tiên Phong - Trung tâm Fico làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Ngân hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Tiên Phong - Trung tâm Fico
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIX ELECTRONIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIX ELECTRONIC VIỆT NAM
20 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN XÂY DỰNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI VMH làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN XÂY DỰNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI VMH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Bán Hàng Kỹ Thuật thu nhập 15 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ Tân Hoàng Minh Phát
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH Sungdo Eng Viet Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Sungdo Eng Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám Đốc thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán An Bình
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chủ Quản thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng CÔNG TY TNHH KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT EXQUISITE POWER VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Xây Dựng thu nhập 18 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng XÍ NGHIỆP XÂY LẮP 10 - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY 319
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc dự án Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và xây dựng Hải Thành làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và xây dựng Hải Thành
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám Sát Bán Hàng thu nhập 14 - 16 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bắc Ninh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI 5G
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng Kho thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ HOÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MAXPEED VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MAXPEED VIỆT NAM
Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Phát Triển Kinh Doanh thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Chỉ Huy Trưởng Công Trình thu nhập 18 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ XÂY LẮP CƠ ĐIỆN THĂNG LONG
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Tuyển Sinh thu nhập 15 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng Nhóm Dự Án thu nhập 17 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng Công ty CP Xây dựng Kết cấu thép IPC
17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thủ Kho thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VIỆT THÁI
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ và Thương mại Nhật An làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ và Thương mại Nhật An
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HỆ THỐNG làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HỆ THỐNG
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kế Toán thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI BIỂN VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI M&T
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HẢI HÀNG KHÔNG CON CÁ HEO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HẢI HÀNG KHÔNG CON CÁ HEO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty phần mềm An Biên làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty phần mềm An Biên
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm