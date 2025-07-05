Tuyển Project Manager Công TNHH Next Level Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công TNHH Next Level Solution
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Kim Ánh, 78 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu
Collaborate directly with clients to collect and clarify requirements; prepare detailed documentation
Design business workflows, user journeys, and basic wireframes
Ensure the quality and consistency of business logic and system flow in design documents
Monitor project progress, assign tasks, track timelines, and coordinate between internal teams and clients
Act as the main point of contact between clients and internal technical teams
Ensure the performance of the entire team
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong experience working with software development projects, preferably in outsourcing or with international clients
Excellent analytical and logical thinking; capable of designing workflows and user stories
Strong communication, presentation, and teamwork skills
English: Intermediate to advanced (able to read documents and communicate with international clients)
Tại Công TNHH Next Level Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th-month salary bonus
Career development opportunities, with involvement in advanced technology projects
A professional, dynamic, and creative working environment
English-speaking working environment
English communication skills training provided
Training to enhance project management and product development skills
Comprehensive benefits package: insurance, paid time off, and team-building activities
WORKING HOURS: Monday to Friday (from 08:30 AM to 06:00 PM)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công TNHH Next Level Solution
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI