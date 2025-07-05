Tuyển Project Manager Công TNHH Next Level Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Kim Ánh, 78 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Collaborate directly with clients to collect and clarify requirements; prepare detailed documentation

Design business workflows, user journeys, and basic wireframes

Ensure the quality and consistency of business logic and system flow in design documents

Monitor project progress, assign tasks, track timelines, and coordinate between internal teams and clients

Act as the main point of contact between clients and internal technical teams

Ensure the performance of the entire team

Minimum 3 years of experience in Project Manager, or similar roles

Strong experience working with software development projects, preferably in outsourcing or with international clients

Excellent analytical and logical thinking; capable of designing workflows and user stories

Strong communication, presentation, and teamwork skills

English: Intermediate to advanced (able to read documents and communicate with international clients)

Tại Công TNHH Next Level Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary from 15 million - 25 million VND/month, based on experience and performance

13th-month salary bonus

Career development opportunities, with involvement in advanced technology projects

A professional, dynamic, and creative working environment

English-speaking working environment

English communication skills training provided

Training to enhance project management and product development skills

Comprehensive benefits package: insurance, paid time off, and team-building activities

WORKING HOURS: Monday to Friday (from 08:30 AM to 06:00 PM)

