Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/07/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa PVI, Số 1 Phạm Văn Bạch, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary negotiable
100% salary during 2-month probation
Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period
3 times bonus per year
5 working days per week with flexible check-in
Health check once per year
Health care insurance package
Attractive training budget for each employee per year for personal training & Premium Udemy
Online Learning Account
Oversea training opportunities
Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training,...
Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9....(in cash)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô CN05, đường YP6, Khu công nghiệp Yên Phong, Xã Yên Trung, Huyện Yên Phong, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

