Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa PVI, Số 1 Phạm Văn Bạch, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary negotiable

100% salary during 2-month probation

Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period

3 times bonus per year

5 working days per week with flexible check-in

Health check once per year

Health care insurance package

Attractive training budget for each employee per year for personal training & Premium Udemy

Online Learning Account

Oversea training opportunities

Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training,...

Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9....(in cash)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

