Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 55 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà CIC Tower, số 2 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager

Perform day-to-day project management activities;

Attend meetings with clients’ project team for project planning, requirement discussion, design review, testing, issue resolution, etc;

Act as a contact point to respond to clients on UAT Deployment and UAT defect resolution;

Coordinate and manage UAT defect resolution;

Assist director as an overall tech designer to define the system specification document and UI mockup, discuss and confirm with the client;

Assist clients to communicate the design to development team and assign tasks to developers and track the progress;

Plan and perform QA testing (with assistance from tester)

Prepare QA report (with assistance from the tester);

Prepare deployment document to be released to the client;

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Minimum of 1 year of experience as a Project Manager in the IT industry.

1 year

Experienced as project lead or project manager in business application development projects for enterprise customers;

Familiar with software development life cycle and methodologies, familiar with general project deliverables required, e.g. project plan document, system specification document, UI mockups, test reports, test cases, deployment document, etc;

Strong communication skills with client and internal teams;

Able to manage stakeholder’s expectations;

Good management skills and leadership skills;

Fluent oral and written English.

Technical experience and skill sets in Nodejs, Java, .NET and Angular/React, SQL Server;

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;

12 remote days per year for full-time employees. Each month, they will be granted 1 day.

Fully participate in Vietnam's social insurance as required by the state regulations.

Salary review 2 times/ year, based on work performance and company’s performance;

Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;

Performance bonus in Token of the project;

The travel welfare package is up to 5-7 million VND/year (for official employees).

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care insurance;

01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months

Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;

Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks;

Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;

Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;

Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset;

Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;

