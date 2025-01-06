Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 55 Triệu

Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 55 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
25 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà CIC Tower, số 2 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 25 - 55 Triệu

Perform day-to-day project management activities;
Attend meetings with clients’ project team for project planning, requirement discussion, design review, testing, issue resolution, etc;
Act as a contact point to respond to clients on UAT Deployment and UAT defect resolution;
Coordinate and manage UAT defect resolution;
Assist director as an overall tech designer to define the system specification document and UI mockup, discuss and confirm with the client;
Assist clients to communicate the design to development team and assign tasks to developers and track the progress;
Plan and perform QA testing (with assistance from tester)
Prepare QA report (with assistance from the tester);
Prepare deployment document to be released to the client;

Với Mức Lương 25 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1 year of experience as a Project Manager in the IT industry.
1 year
Experienced as project lead or project manager in business application development projects for enterprise customers;
Familiar with software development life cycle and methodologies, familiar with general project deliverables required, e.g. project plan document, system specification document, UI mockups, test reports, test cases, deployment document, etc;
Strong communication skills with client and internal teams;
Able to manage stakeholder’s expectations;
Good management skills and leadership skills;
Fluent oral and written English.
Technical experience and skill sets in Nodejs, Java, .NET and Angular/React, SQL Server;

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;
12 remote days per year for full-time employees. Each month, they will be granted 1 day.
Fully participate in Vietnam's social insurance as required by the state regulations.
Salary review 2 times/ year, based on work performance and company’s performance;
Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;
Performance bonus in Token of the project;
The travel welfare package is up to 5-7 million VND/year (for official employees).
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care insurance;
01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months
Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;
Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks;
Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;
Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;
Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset;
Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà CIC, Số 2 Ngõ 219 Trung Kính, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

