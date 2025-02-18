Tuyển Project Manager Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Job Responsibilities

• Organize and manage all kinds of document including in-coming & out-going correspondences, agreements, drawings related to projects in accordance with the Company document control procedure.

• Provide full secretarial and admin support to the project team and department to ensure the smooth running of the department operations.

• Maintain a proper and user-friendly filing and document control system for recording and tracking of all documents for the project team and department

• Frequently reviews completeness of documentation and prepares document transmittals at the project.

• Handle all the paperwork within the project team in a systematic manner.

• Support the officers and project team in daily admin roles and assist to keep stock of stationary supplies for the department.

• Undertake any ad-hoc admin projects/duties as required.

• Assist to check and verify staff claims and invoices for project team.