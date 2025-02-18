Tuyển Project Manager Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Intes Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Intes Co., Ltd

Mức lương
400 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Parami, Số 140 Đường Bạch Đằng 2, Phường 2 , Quận Tân Bình, Tp HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD

Job Responsibilities
• Organize and manage all kinds of document including in-coming & out-going correspondences, agreements, drawings related to projects in accordance with the Company document control procedure.
• Provide full secretarial and admin support to the project team and department to ensure the smooth running of the department operations.
• Maintain a proper and user-friendly filing and document control system for recording and tracking of all documents for the project team and department
• Frequently reviews completeness of documentation and prepares document transmittals at the project.
• Handle all the paperwork within the project team in a systematic manner.
• Support the officers and project team in daily admin roles and assist to keep stock of stationary supplies for the department.
• Undertake any ad-hoc admin projects/duties as required.
• Assist to check and verify staff claims and invoices for project team.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirement

Tại Intes Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Intes Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Parami, Số 140 Đường Bạch Đằng 2, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Tp HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

