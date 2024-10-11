Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 12 Tôn Đản, phường 13, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Oversee the entire project/product development process – from start to delivery. Participate in workshops, meetings, discussions. Assist in tracking in-country application specific issues for assigned work streams. Assist in risk assessment & mitigation plans. Facilitate cross work stream alignment. Facilitate development of master work plan for in-country applications (development, testing..) Be the local contact point with Group Central PMO team to propose, manage, support and follow-up projects, change requests. Share experience and assist in impact assessment, validate of approaches, options & solutions, and identification of dependencies. Escalate major issues to management for attention/ decision.

Oversee the entire project/product development process – from start to delivery.

Participate in workshops, meetings, discussions.

Assist in tracking in-country application specific issues for assigned work streams.

Assist in risk assessment & mitigation plans.

Facilitate cross work stream alignment.

Facilitate development of master work plan for in-country applications (development, testing..)

Be the local contact point with Group Central PMO team to propose, manage, support and follow-up projects, change requests.

Share experience and assist in impact assessment, validate of approaches, options & solutions, and identification of dependencies.

Escalate major issues to management for attention/ decision.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

English proficiency. Bachelor’s degree in computer science. At least 3 years as Project Manager or above in a large foreign financial institution Strong leadership and organizational abilities. Strong attention to detail and multi-tasking skills. Have overall knowledge about Server, Database, Network, Software coding skills. Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and under a lot of pressure to deliver. Willing to learn and take challenges. Business support oriented.

English proficiency.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science.

At least 3 years as Project Manager or above in a large foreign financial institution

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Strong attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Have overall knowledge about Server, Database, Network, Software coding skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and under a lot of pressure to deliver.

Willing to learn and take challenges.

Business support oriented.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13 days off (12 days of annual leave and 1 day off for birthday with full pay). Performance review and salary adjustment 2 times a year. Salary payment mechanism included in monthly salary, annual KPI and orthers bonuses. Average income 13 - 14 months salary/year. Company sponsored social events and gatherings. Regular training and team sharing sessions. Company teambuilding. Private health check. PJICO care insurance. Participate in training courses to improve skills and operations of CMC as well as major technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Google,...

13 days off (12 days of annual leave and 1 day off for birthday with full pay).

Performance review and salary adjustment 2 times a year.

Salary payment mechanism included in monthly salary, annual KPI and orthers bonuses. Average income 13 - 14 months salary/year.

Company sponsored social events and gatherings.

Regular training and team sharing sessions.

Company teambuilding.

Private health check.

PJICO care insurance.

Participate in training courses to improve skills and operations of CMC as well as major technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Google,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin