Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM

Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The Sun Building, 24A Đường số 12, Khu phố 10, Phường An Khánh, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Report to Technical Director Project Administration Project Setup & Organization Progress monitoring, approved / not approved drawing packages etc. Payment schedule monitoring Project constraints Claims and additional service management Time and Quality Management / Responsible that Deliverables are in Compliance with the Contract Conditions, in particular time Schedule (Submission of Deliverables) and Quality Being the Contact Point to Clients / Communication & Coordination with Clients on Delivery Schedule, Project Base Documents, Client’s requests, Checking Engineer Comments, clarifications etc. Project Filing including Receipt of Client’s Project Documents, Submittal of Deliverables to Client etc. Close Coordination with Team Leader (of in-house Drafting Team and External Sub-Consultant) on Delivery Schedule and Tasks (for example preparation of clarification lists, preparation of reinforcement detailing of structural elements as slabs, walls, columns, beams, Client’s comments etc.) Close Coordination with Checking Engineer on tasks regarding checking of drawings to be in compliance with: Static analysis and positioning drawings Architecture drawing Checker comments Technical clarifications Client’s change requests Coordination with Firm’s internal Drawing Team and Sub-consultants on the findings and corrections to be done until the drawings are rectified, and the final product can be delivered to the Client Final Check of Deliverables “ready” to submit to Client
Report to Technical Director
Project Administration Project Setup & Organization Progress monitoring, approved / not approved drawing packages etc. Payment schedule monitoring Project constraints Claims and additional service management
Project Setup & Organization Progress monitoring, approved / not approved drawing packages etc. Payment schedule monitoring Project constraints Claims and additional service management
Project Setup & Organization
Progress monitoring, approved / not approved drawing packages etc.
Payment schedule monitoring
Project constraints
Claims and additional service management
Time and Quality Management / Responsible that Deliverables are in Compliance with the Contract Conditions, in particular time Schedule (Submission of Deliverables) and Quality
Being the Contact Point to Clients / Communication & Coordination with Clients on Delivery Schedule, Project Base Documents, Client’s requests, Checking Engineer Comments, clarifications etc.
Project Filing including Receipt of Client’s Project Documents, Submittal of Deliverables to Client etc.
Close Coordination with Team Leader (of in-house Drafting Team and External Sub-Consultant) on Delivery Schedule and Tasks (for example preparation of clarification lists, preparation of reinforcement detailing of structural elements as slabs, walls, columns, beams, Client’s comments etc.)
Close Coordination with Checking Engineer on tasks regarding checking of drawings to be in compliance with: Static analysis and positioning drawings Architecture drawing Checker comments Technical clarifications Client’s change requests Coordination with Firm’s internal Drawing Team and Sub-consultants on the findings and corrections to be done until the drawings are rectified, and the final product can be delivered to the Client
Static analysis and positioning drawings Architecture drawing Checker comments Technical clarifications Client’s change requests Coordination with Firm’s internal Drawing Team and Sub-consultants on the findings and corrections to be done until the drawings are rectified, and the final product can be delivered to the Client
Static analysis and positioning drawings
Architecture drawing
Checker comments
Technical clarifications
Client’s change requests
Coordination with Firm’s internal Drawing Team and Sub-consultants on the findings and corrections to be done until the drawings are rectified, and the final product can be delivered to the Client
Final Check of Deliverables “ready” to submit to Client

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering Engineer with min. 1 year experience in managing projects at detailed design stage (acc. European Standard - Euro code) Able to read and understand technical documents (statical analysis etc.) and drawings in English & German Good knowledge in structural detailing (formwork, reinforcement) Good communication and negotiation skills with Clients Teamwork, accuracy, tidiness, cooperation and willing to learn Multi-tasking and prioritization skills with the ability to adapt to change
Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering
Engineer with min. 1 year experience in managing projects at detailed design stage (acc. European Standard - Euro code)
Able to read and understand technical documents (statical analysis etc.) and drawings in English & German
Good knowledge in structural detailing (formwork, reinforcement)
Good communication and negotiation skills with Clients
Teamwork, accuracy, tidiness, cooperation and willing to learn
Multi-tasking and prioritization skills with the ability to adapt to change

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional work environment Professional company leadership and working under the lead of qualified and experienced Director Working on International projects, in particular located in Germany and Asian region Competitive salary Healthcare insurance for labor contract mandatory as per Vietnam Law 14 full-paid annual leave days 13 Salaries per year Training & development Opportunities for advancement
Professional work environment
Professional company leadership and working under the lead of qualified and experienced Director
Working on International projects, in particular located in Germany and Asian region
Competitive salary
Healthcare insurance for labor contract mandatory as per Vietnam Law
14 full-paid annual leave days
13 Salaries per year
Training & development
Opportunities for advancement

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The Sun Building, 24 Đường số 12, Khu phố 3, Phường An Khánh, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-manager-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job215734
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NDS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NDS VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM
16 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Floating Cube Studios (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Floating Cube Studios (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH DMSpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH DMSpro
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Asia Ingredients Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Asia Ingredients Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager ADP Architects làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ADP Architects
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SharkNinja Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager The Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (Giz) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (Giz)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 USD Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
25 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MiTek Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 40 Triệu Apero Technologies Group
18 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH DMSpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH DMSpro
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH RIDDLERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH RIDDLERS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager C & J Clark International Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận C & J Clark International Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD FPT Software
2 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Viettel Digital Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Digital Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm