Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: The Sun Building, 24A Đường số 12, Khu phố 10, Phường An Khánh, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Report to Technical Director
Project Administration
Project Setup & Organization
Progress monitoring, approved / not approved drawing packages etc.
Payment schedule monitoring
Project constraints
Claims and additional service management
Time and Quality Management / Responsible that Deliverables are in Compliance with the Contract Conditions, in particular time Schedule (Submission of Deliverables) and Quality
Being the Contact Point to Clients / Communication & Coordination with Clients on Delivery Schedule, Project Base Documents, Client’s requests, Checking Engineer Comments, clarifications etc.
Project Filing including Receipt of Client’s Project Documents, Submittal of Deliverables to Client etc.
Close Coordination with Team Leader (of in-house Drafting Team and External Sub-Consultant) on Delivery Schedule and Tasks (for example preparation of clarification lists, preparation of reinforcement detailing of structural elements as slabs, walls, columns, beams, Client’s comments etc.)
Close Coordination with Checking Engineer on tasks regarding checking of drawings to be in compliance with:
Static analysis and positioning drawings
Architecture drawing
Checker comments
Technical clarifications
Client’s change requests
Coordination with Firm’s internal Drawing Team and Sub-consultants on the findings and corrections to be done until the drawings are rectified, and the final product can be delivered to the Client
Final Check of Deliverables “ready” to submit to Client
Report to Technical Director
Project Administration Project Setup & Organization Progress monitoring, approved / not approved drawing packages etc. Payment schedule monitoring Project constraints Claims and additional service management
Project Setup & Organization Progress monitoring, approved / not approved drawing packages etc. Payment schedule monitoring Project constraints Claims and additional service management
Project Setup & Organization
Progress monitoring, approved / not approved drawing packages etc.
Payment schedule monitoring
Project constraints
Claims and additional service management
Time and Quality Management / Responsible that Deliverables are in Compliance with the Contract Conditions, in particular time Schedule (Submission of Deliverables) and Quality
Being the Contact Point to Clients / Communication & Coordination with Clients on Delivery Schedule, Project Base Documents, Client’s requests, Checking Engineer Comments, clarifications etc.
Project Filing including Receipt of Client’s Project Documents, Submittal of Deliverables to Client etc.
Close Coordination with Team Leader (of in-house Drafting Team and External Sub-Consultant) on Delivery Schedule and Tasks (for example preparation of clarification lists, preparation of reinforcement detailing of structural elements as slabs, walls, columns, beams, Client’s comments etc.)
Close Coordination with Checking Engineer on tasks regarding checking of drawings to be in compliance with: Static analysis and positioning drawings Architecture drawing Checker comments Technical clarifications Client’s change requests Coordination with Firm’s internal Drawing Team and Sub-consultants on the findings and corrections to be done until the drawings are rectified, and the final product can be delivered to the Client
Static analysis and positioning drawings Architecture drawing Checker comments Technical clarifications Client’s change requests Coordination with Firm’s internal Drawing Team and Sub-consultants on the findings and corrections to be done until the drawings are rectified, and the final product can be delivered to the Client
Static analysis and positioning drawings
Architecture drawing
Checker comments
Technical clarifications
Client’s change requests
Coordination with Firm’s internal Drawing Team and Sub-consultants on the findings and corrections to be done until the drawings are rectified, and the final product can be delivered to the Client
Final Check of Deliverables “ready” to submit to Client
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering
Engineer with min. 1 year experience in managing projects at detailed design stage (acc. European Standard - Euro code)
Able to read and understand technical documents (statical analysis etc.) and drawings in English & German
Good knowledge in structural detailing (formwork, reinforcement)
Good communication and negotiation skills with Clients
Teamwork, accuracy, tidiness, cooperation and willing to learn
Multi-tasking and prioritization skills with the ability to adapt to change
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Professional work environment
Professional company leadership and working under the lead of qualified and experienced Director
Working on International projects, in particular located in Germany and Asian region
Competitive salary
Healthcare insurance for labor contract mandatory as per Vietnam Law
14 full-paid annual leave days
13 Salaries per year
Training & development
Opportunities for advancement
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI