Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: The Sun Building, 24A Đường số 12, Khu phố 10, Phường An Khánh, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Report to Technical Director Project Administration Project Setup & Organization Progress monitoring, approved / not approved drawing packages etc. Payment schedule monitoring Project constraints Claims and additional service management Time and Quality Management / Responsible that Deliverables are in Compliance with the Contract Conditions, in particular time Schedule (Submission of Deliverables) and Quality Being the Contact Point to Clients / Communication & Coordination with Clients on Delivery Schedule, Project Base Documents, Client’s requests, Checking Engineer Comments, clarifications etc. Project Filing including Receipt of Client’s Project Documents, Submittal of Deliverables to Client etc. Close Coordination with Team Leader (of in-house Drafting Team and External Sub-Consultant) on Delivery Schedule and Tasks (for example preparation of clarification lists, preparation of reinforcement detailing of structural elements as slabs, walls, columns, beams, Client’s comments etc.) Close Coordination with Checking Engineer on tasks regarding checking of drawings to be in compliance with: Static analysis and positioning drawings Architecture drawing Checker comments Technical clarifications Client’s change requests Coordination with Firm’s internal Drawing Team and Sub-consultants on the findings and corrections to be done until the drawings are rectified, and the final product can be delivered to the Client Final Check of Deliverables “ready” to submit to Client

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering Engineer with min. 1 year experience in managing projects at detailed design stage (acc. European Standard - Euro code) Able to read and understand technical documents (statical analysis etc.) and drawings in English & German Good knowledge in structural detailing (formwork, reinforcement) Good communication and negotiation skills with Clients Teamwork, accuracy, tidiness, cooperation and willing to learn Multi-tasking and prioritization skills with the ability to adapt to change

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional work environment Professional company leadership and working under the lead of qualified and experienced Director Working on International projects, in particular located in Germany and Asian region Competitive salary Healthcare insurance for labor contract mandatory as per Vietnam Law 14 full-paid annual leave days 13 Salaries per year Training & development Opportunities for advancement

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAC ENGINEERS VIỆT NAM

