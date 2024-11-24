Tuyển IT Project Manager ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vinhome Grandpark, Quận 9, Quận 9
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About the Role
We are seeking an enthusiastic and detail-oriented Project Manager (PM) with 1-2 years of experience to join our dynamic startup team. As a Project Manager, you will coordinate and oversee projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with our vision. This is a fantastic opportunity to grow your career, contribute to meaningful projects, and play a key role in our journey to reshape the future of e-commerce and logistics.
Project Manager (PM)
Key Responsibilities
Project Planning: Assist in defining project scope, goals, milestones, and deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders.
Project Planning
Task Coordination: Create and maintain project schedules, assign tasks, and monitor progress to ensure timely delivery.
Task Coordination
Communication: Serve as the main point of contact for project updates, keeping stakeholders informed on status, risks, and any changes.
Communication
Risk Management: Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies to address them proactively.
Risk Management
Documentation: Maintain project documentation, including project plans, reports, and meeting notes.
Documentation
Team Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, designers, and business analysts, to ensure project alignment.
Team Collaboration
Problem-Solving: Address project challenges as they arise, ensuring minimal disruption to timelines and quality.
Problem-Solving
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience
1-2 years of experience in project management or a related role.
Project Management Skills
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies or other project management frameworks.
Proficiency with tools like JIRA, Trello, Asana, or similar for project tracking.
Communication Skills
Strong verbal and written communication skills to facilitate effective collaboration.
Ability to simplify complex information for diverse audiences.
Organizational Skills
Exceptional time management and ability to prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Soft Skills
Eagerness to learn, adapt, and thrive in a startup setting.
Team-oriented, with a proactive and resourceful mindset.
Preferred Qualifications
Basic understanding of e-commerce platforms, WMS, OMS, or system integration.
Certification in project management (e.g., CAPM, PMP, Scrum Master) is a plus but not required.
Experience working in a startup or tech environment is advantageous.
Tại ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
A chance to join a small but ambitious startup with a clear vision and a bright future.
small but ambitious startup
Competitive salary tailored for entry-level professionals.
Equity opportunities for those who want to contribute and grow with us as we build innovative products.
Equity opportunities
Hands-on experience with impactful projects that directly influence the success of the company.
A collaborative and supportive team environment where your ideas are valued.
Career growth and learning opportunities as the company scales.
If you’re passionate about project management and excited to grow your skills in a fast-moving startup, we’d love to hear from you!
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
