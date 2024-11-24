Tuyển IT Project Manager ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT Project Manager ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

IT Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Vinhome Grandpark, Quận 9, Quận 9

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Role
We are seeking an enthusiastic and detail-oriented Project Manager (PM) with 1-2 years of experience to join our dynamic startup team. As a Project Manager, you will coordinate and oversee projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with our vision. This is a fantastic opportunity to grow your career, contribute to meaningful projects, and play a key role in our journey to reshape the future of e-commerce and logistics.
Project Manager (PM)
Key Responsibilities
Project Planning: Assist in defining project scope, goals, milestones, and deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders.
Project Planning
Task Coordination: Create and maintain project schedules, assign tasks, and monitor progress to ensure timely delivery.
Task Coordination
Communication: Serve as the main point of contact for project updates, keeping stakeholders informed on status, risks, and any changes.
Communication
Risk Management: Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies to address them proactively.
Risk Management
Documentation: Maintain project documentation, including project plans, reports, and meeting notes.
Documentation
Team Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, designers, and business analysts, to ensure project alignment.
Team Collaboration
Problem-Solving: Address project challenges as they arise, ensuring minimal disruption to timelines and quality.
Problem-Solving

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills and Qualifications
Experience
1-2 years of experience in project management or a related role.
Project Management Skills
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies or other project management frameworks.
Proficiency with tools like JIRA, Trello, Asana, or similar for project tracking.
Communication Skills
Strong verbal and written communication skills to facilitate effective collaboration.
Ability to simplify complex information for diverse audiences.
Organizational Skills
Exceptional time management and ability to prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Soft Skills
Eagerness to learn, adapt, and thrive in a startup setting.
Team-oriented, with a proactive and resourceful mindset.
Preferred Qualifications
Basic understanding of e-commerce platforms, WMS, OMS, or system integration.
Certification in project management (e.g., CAPM, PMP, Scrum Master) is a plus but not required.
Experience working in a startup or tech environment is advantageous.

Tại ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What We Offer
A chance to join a small but ambitious startup with a clear vision and a bright future.
small but ambitious startup
Competitive salary tailored for entry-level professionals.
Equity opportunities for those who want to contribute and grow with us as we build innovative products.
Equity opportunities
Hands-on experience with impactful projects that directly influence the success of the company.
A collaborative and supportive team environment where your ideas are valued.
Career growth and learning opportunities as the company scales.
If you’re passionate about project management and excited to grow your skills in a fast-moving startup, we’d love to hear from you!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: số 41 ngõ 63 đường Ô Đồng Lầm, phường Phương Liên, quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-manager-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job256062
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 14 USD
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 14 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển IT Project Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 08/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển IT Project Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 95 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 14 USD
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 14 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Hạn nộp: 04/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển IT Project Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển IT Project Manager MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 08/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Hạn nộp: 09/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển IT Project Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ CIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ CIT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH INIPOD
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Project Manager ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Project Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM WATA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm