Tuyển IT Project Manager ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Vinhome Grandpark, Quận 9, Quận 9

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Role

We are seeking an enthusiastic and detail-oriented Project Manager (PM) with 1-2 years of experience to join our dynamic startup team. As a Project Manager, you will coordinate and oversee projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with our vision. This is a fantastic opportunity to grow your career, contribute to meaningful projects, and play a key role in our journey to reshape the future of e-commerce and logistics.

Key Responsibilities

Project Planning: Assist in defining project scope, goals, milestones, and deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders.

Task Coordination: Create and maintain project schedules, assign tasks, and monitor progress to ensure timely delivery.

Communication: Serve as the main point of contact for project updates, keeping stakeholders informed on status, risks, and any changes.

Risk Management: Identify potential project risks and develop mitigation strategies to address them proactively.

Documentation: Maintain project documentation, including project plans, reports, and meeting notes.

Team Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, designers, and business analysts, to ensure project alignment.

Problem-Solving: Address project challenges as they arise, ensuring minimal disruption to timelines and quality.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills and Qualifications

Experience

1-2 years of experience in project management or a related role.

Project Management Skills

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies or other project management frameworks.

Proficiency with tools like JIRA, Trello, Asana, or similar for project tracking.

Communication Skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills to facilitate effective collaboration.

Ability to simplify complex information for diverse audiences.

Organizational Skills

Exceptional time management and ability to prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Soft Skills

Eagerness to learn, adapt, and thrive in a startup setting.

Team-oriented, with a proactive and resourceful mindset.

Preferred Qualifications

Basic understanding of e-commerce platforms, WMS, OMS, or system integration.

Certification in project management (e.g., CAPM, PMP, Scrum Master) is a plus but not required.

Experience working in a startup or tech environment is advantageous.

Tại ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What We Offer

A chance to join a small but ambitious startup with a clear vision and a bright future.

Competitive salary tailored for entry-level professionals.

Equity opportunities for those who want to contribute and grow with us as we build innovative products.

Hands-on experience with impactful projects that directly influence the success of the company.

A collaborative and supportive team environment where your ideas are valued.

Career growth and learning opportunities as the company scales.

If you’re passionate about project management and excited to grow your skills in a fast-moving startup, we’d love to hear from you!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ONEXAPIS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

