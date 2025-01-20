Tuyển Project Manager LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: LS ELECTRIC Factory, Yen Phong II industrial zone, Dũng Liệt, Yên Phong, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Coordinate and maintain project plans, ensuring all processes meet project requirements (e.g., materials, delivery timelines, and financial costs).
• Provide direct support to customers (FAT, Official letter…).
• Manage project administration tasks, including maintaining accurate and comprehensive documentation.
• Track project performance to ensure timely delivery and budget adherence.
• Assist in project evaluations and measuring results for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Prior experience in project management is a plus.
• Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, Electrical system, Automation, or a related field.
• Proficiency in English or Korean.
• Solid knowledge of project management principles, ISO standards, and electrical equipment.
• Strong negotiation skills and logical problem-solving abilities.
• Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: LS ELECTRIC Factory, Nguyen Khe, Dong Anh, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

