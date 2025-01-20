Tuyển Project Manager LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: LS ELECTRIC Factory, Yen Phong II industrial zone, Dũng Liệt, Yên Phong, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Coordinate and maintain project plans, ensuring all processes meet project requirements (e.g., materials, delivery timelines, and financial costs).

• Provide direct support to customers (FAT, Official letter…).

• Manage project administration tasks, including maintaining accurate and comprehensive documentation.

• Track project performance to ensure timely delivery and budget adherence.

• Assist in project evaluations and measuring results for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Prior experience in project management is a plus.

• Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, Electrical system, Automation, or a related field.

• Proficiency in English or Korean.

• Solid knowledge of project management principles, ISO standards, and electrical equipment.

• Strong negotiation skills and logical problem-solving abilities.

• Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin