Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 USD

Mức lương Đến 30 USD
Kinh nghiệm 2 năm
Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Project Manager

About us

Founded in 2006 & began developing Magento solutions in 2007, On Tap has become the UK’s longest-serving official Magento Solutions Partner. With years of experience, we’ve mastered what makes a great eCommerce site and expanded our expertise to platforms like Shopware, Shopify, and BigCommerce, while maintaining our focus on eCommerce.

Today, we provide white label services to an ever-growing number of development agencies, helping them deliver projects, increase revenue, and stay competitive. Our clients range from SMEs to multinational Enterprises (£3bn+ turnover) with a focus in the EU market.

As we continue to grow, we are looking for a Project Manager who can help us manage and deliver high-quality eCommerce projects, ensuring successful collaboration with clients and internal teams to achieve outstanding results!

Project Manager

Additional Information : In September 2024, BSS acquired On Tap into its product and service ecosystem. BSS is recruiting for the position of Project Manager for various business units, including but not limited to BSS Commerce and On Tap.

Key Responsibilities

Project Management: Coordinate and manage project timelines, ensuring deliverables meet both quality and schedule requirements. Release/Deployment Management: Oversee release schedules and deployment plans, working closely with technical teams to ensure efficient and smooth rollouts. Customer Support Triage: Serve as the primary point of contact for triaging customer support issues, prioritizing tasks and delegating them to the appropriate teams. Stakeholders Management: Act as a liaison between developers, QA, and Product Owners, ensuring alignment on project requirements and goals. Estimation & Scheduling: Facilitate the estimation process and coordinate schedules to keep projects on track. Risk Management: Identify, assess, and communicate project risks to mitigate potential impacts on project outcomes.

Requirements

Requirements

Proven experience in project management within eCommerce or related technology environments with at least 2 years of experience. Strong familiarity with project management software tools (especially Jira), methodologies, and best practices Good spoken and written English communication skills (IELTS 7.0 or equivalent). Strong analytical thinking, organizational skills and ability to manage multiple projects concurrently.

Benefits

Benefits

Salary: Up to 1200$. Reviewed every 6 months 5-day workweek, from 9AM to 6.15PM, Monday to Friday. (3 AM to 12.15PM UK Time) Agile working environment that respects differences and focuses on human development Opportunities to participate in clubs: Football, running, game, etc. Team-building events, picnics, and summer trips Scenic office on 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floors. Free access to tea and coffee. 13.5 days of annual absence (12 days in accordance with the law + 1.5 days company trip) Social and health insurance in accordance with the Vietnam Labor Code Birthday gifts, seniority allowance, course & certificate coverage

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

