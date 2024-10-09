Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Định: Lot A8, Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Park, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, Canh Vinh Commune, Van Canh District, Binh Dinh Province, Viet Nam, Vân Canh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

1、Follow up on the product from first piece to process to sequence to shipment to prevent abnormal quality issues from flowing into the next production section;

2、Management of non-conforming products and traceability of quality issues;

3、Responsible for guiding, supervising, and training inspectors in their work;

4、Responsible for the management and maintenance of measuring tools;

5、Management and maintenance of inspection standard materials, collection and organization of quality data;

6、Complete other tasks assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience Requirement:

More than 3 years of work experience, and more than 1 year of work experience in the home furnishings industry;

Knowledge, Skill Requirement:

- Familiar with solid wood and panel home processing technology, process inspection, finished product inspection, quality control process, and QC seven major techniques;

- Proficient in using various measuring tools, measuring instruments and maintenance, with strong ability to recognize drawings

Personal Quality Requirement:

- Strong learning, analysis, understanding, communication, and coordination skills, able to lead teams。

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary

• Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance benefits as per regulations.

• Harmonious and friendly working environment.

• Phone allowance and other support benefits according to Company regulations.

• Opportunities for professional development and training.

• Chance to work with a team of experienced and dedicated professionals.

• Company culture that values teamwork, innovation, and customer service.

