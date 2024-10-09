Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

Quản lý chất lượng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý chất lượng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Định: Lot A8, Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Park, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, Canh Vinh Commune, Van Canh District, Binh Dinh Province, Viet Nam, Vân Canh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:
1、Follow up on the product from first piece to process to sequence to shipment to prevent abnormal quality issues from flowing into the next production section;
2、Management of non-conforming products and traceability of quality issues;
3、Responsible for guiding, supervising, and training inspectors in their work;
4、Responsible for the management and maintenance of measuring tools;
5、Management and maintenance of inspection standard materials, collection and organization of quality data;
6、Complete other tasks assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience Requirement:
More than 3 years of work experience, and more than 1 year of work experience in the home furnishings industry;
Knowledge, Skill Requirement:
- Familiar with solid wood and panel home processing technology, process inspection, finished product inspection, quality control process, and QC seven major techniques;
- Proficient in using various measuring tools, measuring instruments and maintenance, with strong ability to recognize drawings
Personal Quality Requirement:
- Strong learning, analysis, understanding, communication, and coordination skills, able to lead teams。

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary
• Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance benefits as per regulations.
• Harmonious and friendly working environment.
• Phone allowance and other support benefits according to Company regulations.
• Opportunities for professional development and training.
• Chance to work with a team of experienced and dedicated professionals.
• Company culture that values teamwork, innovation, and customer service.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô A8, KCN Becamex Bình Định, Khu kinh tế Nhơn Hội, Xã Canh Vinh, Huyện Vân Canh, Bình Định, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

