Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Eggspot làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công ty TNHH Eggspot
- Hồ Chí Minh: 27 Tân Thới Nhất 1B, Phường Tân Thới Nhất, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu
• Research, track, maintain and update potential customer information from available sources
• Sending emails introducing products and solutions to potential customers
• Providing support in creating sales and marketing materials for the products
• Assist with tracking and preparing contracts, proposals, and other related sales documents
• Collaborate with the Delivery team to track deals, ensure smooth execution
• Coordinate with internal teams and ensure the smooth onboarding of project teams
• Maintain client relationships and provide customer support
Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Interest in software products and the technology industry.
• Highly creative, self-motivated, and proactive in problem-solving.
Nice to have
• Experience in software sales or a related field.
• Strong persuasion and negotiation skills in customer interactions.
