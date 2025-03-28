Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: 17/575, đường Kim Mã, quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD
Working as part of an expanding team and reporting to the Reporting Manager, you will work closely with the SOCOTEC UK Structures and Pavements team on a wide variety of projects to deliver high quality reports and assist with managing data for both the Structures and Pavement side of the Business Unit. The role will also entail providing drafting support to other disciplines within the business.
Specific duties will include (but not limited to):
- Assisting the Report Manager with drafting high quality reports using both site and laboratory results, ensuring data is inputted accurately
- Interpreting Ferroscan (Hilti software), GPR Data Processing (Geolitix/Radan)
- Producing visual inspection reports using CAD software
- Assisting with setting up new projects and client details onto in-house database
- Liaising with colleagues within the Structures and Pavements team and other teams within Socotec
Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI