Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Provide expert-level support for VinFast vehicles, addressing issues related to electrical, mechanical, software, and system diagnostics.

- Offer remote troubleshooting to service centers and customers worldwide.

- Work closely with engineering and R&D teams to diagnose complex issues, identify root causes, and support product improvements.

- Create and update technical documentation, including troubleshooting guides, service manuals, and FAQs.

- Develop training materials for internal teams and partners.

- Manage technical incidents from initial report through resolution, ensuring timely and effective solutions.

- Track recurring issues and contribute to solutions that prevent future problems.

- Assist in field testing, evaluate vehicle performance, and gather feedback to support product optimization.

- Collaborate with customer support teams to ensure clear communication and excellent service.

- Support global operations by ensuring that technical support processes meet the needs of diverse markets, adapting to regional challenges.