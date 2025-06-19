Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Vinfast Global
- Hà Nội: Symphony Building, Chu Huy Man Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Provide expert-level support for VinFast vehicles, addressing issues related to electrical, mechanical, software, and system diagnostics.
- Offer remote troubleshooting to service centers and customers worldwide.
- Work closely with engineering and R&D teams to diagnose complex issues, identify root causes, and support product improvements.
- Create and update technical documentation, including troubleshooting guides, service manuals, and FAQs.
- Develop training materials for internal teams and partners.
- Manage technical incidents from initial report through resolution, ensuring timely and effective solutions.
- Track recurring issues and contribute to solutions that prevent future problems.
- Assist in field testing, evaluate vehicle performance, and gather feedback to support product optimization.
- Collaborate with customer support teams to ensure clear communication and excellent service.
- Support global operations by ensuring that technical support processes meet the needs of diverse markets, adapting to regional challenges.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vinfast Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinfast Global
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI