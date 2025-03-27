Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Mức lương
800 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 19 – 21 Tân Cảng, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

1. Focusing on the company\'s products (quadruped robots, six-axis collaborative robotic arms, etc.), assist the sales department in providing pre-sales, in-sales and after-sales technical support.
2. Responsible for product hardware and software training for customers (hardware operation, software usage and secondary development, etc.) and completing equipment delivery.
3. Responsible for answering technical questions, troubleshooting, arranging after-sales maintenance, etc. after equipment delivery.
4. Based on daily training content, sort out product issues and customer needs, organize solutions to known problems, summarize them into documents and videos, and form and improve the product knowledge base.
5. Responsible for the warehouse management of prototypes and after-sales spare machines and establish after-sales machine management procedures. Responsible for formulating standardized after-sales service procedures and completing process control.
6. Pre-sales technical work content: Responsible for the research on robot inspection and monitoring project integration needs, fully communicate with sales staff and customers, explore and guide needs, output solutions, conduct customer site surveys, demand analysis, and technical solution preparation; responsible for technical exchanges with customers, technical solution explanations, robot demonstrations, etc.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực

Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 19 – 21 Tân Cảng, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

