Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

1. Focusing on the company\'s products (quadruped robots, six-axis collaborative robotic arms, etc.), assist the sales department in providing pre-sales, in-sales and after-sales technical support.

2. Responsible for product hardware and software training for customers (hardware operation, software usage and secondary development, etc.) and completing equipment delivery.

3. Responsible for answering technical questions, troubleshooting, arranging after-sales maintenance, etc. after equipment delivery.

4. Based on daily training content, sort out product issues and customer needs, organize solutions to known problems, summarize them into documents and videos, and form and improve the product knowledge base.

5. Responsible for the warehouse management of prototypes and after-sales spare machines and establish after-sales machine management procedures. Responsible for formulating standardized after-sales service procedures and completing process control.

6. Pre-sales technical work content: Responsible for the research on robot inspection and monitoring project integration needs, fully communicate with sales staff and customers, explore and guide needs, output solutions, conduct customer site surveys, demand analysis, and technical solution preparation; responsible for technical exchanges with customers, technical solution explanations, robot demonstrations, etc.