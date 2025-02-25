Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Texchem Materials (Vietnam) Co Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Texchem Materials (Vietnam) Co Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Waseco Số 10 Phổ Quang, P.2, Q.Tân Bình, Tp.Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We're looking for Sales Admin at our Ho Chi Minh Office.
o Collecting all requests of Customers / Supporting to Sales team members
o Doing sales contract and Checking delivery & stock
o Working with supplier/ Logistic & transportation company
o Doing report (weekly/ monthly / Quarterly/ Yearly)
o Other necessary work if assigned by office team leaders
o Coordinating closely with Sales team to ensure prompt report & others programs
o Supporting to HR & Admin Dept and other Departments
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
o At least 2 years working experience
o Have knowledge on Import & Export and relating documents
o Good teamwork spirit / Service minded
o Proficient in written and spoken English
Tại Texchem Materials (Vietnam) Co Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Texchem Materials (Vietnam) Co Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI