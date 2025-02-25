Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Texchem Materials (Vietnam) Co Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We're looking for Sales Admin at our Ho Chi Minh Office.

o Collecting all requests of Customers / Supporting to Sales team members

o Doing sales contract and Checking delivery & stock

o Working with supplier/ Logistic & transportation company

o Doing report (weekly/ monthly / Quarterly/ Yearly)

o Other necessary work if assigned by office team leaders

o Coordinating closely with Sales team to ensure prompt report & others programs

o Supporting to HR & Admin Dept and other Departments