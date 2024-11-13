Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Dat Bike factory , No.1 CN10, Tan Binh, Tay Thanh, Tân Phú

Responsibilities

Sales Operations:

Fulfillment: Monitor PIF order delivery as FIFS rules for retail and dealership channel, and communicate effectively to the Sales team. Follow from the SO creation (bike, accessory) to completed delivery.

Report: Ensure data accuracy from DMS system, actual payment, and prepare daily sales report. Tracking promotion program implementation.

Work closely with cross-functional teams including supply chain, marketing, finance, and customer service to ensure alignment and support for sales initiatives.

Administration support for new store opening.

Generate reports for sales activity as needed.

Dealer & Incentive data reconciliation:

Reconcile the data of material/labor working hours to ensure the implementation of warranty and maintenance policies.

Incentive data tracking monthly.

System management:

DMS management to ensure the transactions of the sales order and promotion program are executed according to the applicable conditions.

SAP: create and manage dealer sales orders.

Provide user support and coordinate with IT for system enhancements or issues.

Other tasks are assigned by the Line Manager.

Requirements

Graduated from university or college, business administration, or a relevant major.

At least 3 years of experience in administration or supply chain and closely working with Sales Dept.

Good communication skills and Excel skills.

Logical thinking, detail-oriented, and problem-solving skills.

Strong problem-solving skills and comprehensive understanding of the sales process.

Proactive collaboration across departments.

Open-mind and be willing to learn the new things; be enthusiastic and responsible for work.

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Meal support according to company policy

Social insurance

MIC insurance

Discount price to buy a Dat Bike

