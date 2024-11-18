Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Nhân viên visa

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên visa Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Mức lương
10 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 50 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên visa Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

Sales Support and Administrative Duties:
Managing and organising sales-related data and documentation.
Creating and maintaining customer accounts and information.
Tracking and reporting sales metrics and performance.
Coordinating with Sales Representatives and other departments.
Preparing and processing sales orders and invoices.
Assisting with sales forecasting and budget planning.
Responding to customer inquiries and resolving issues.
Researching potential customers and market trends.
Providing administrative support to the sales team as needed.
Maintaining a high level of organisation and accuracy in all sales-related activities.
Visa Documentation and Student Support:
Prepare, review, and submit all necessary documentation for student applications to international institutions.
Ensure all documents meet specific requirements and adhere to submission deadlines.
Maintain accurate and organized records of all documentation and correspondence.
Communicate with international institutions to clarify documentation requirements and resolve any issues.
Stay updated on changes in international education requirements and adjust documentation practices accordingly.
Provide regular updates to the Supervisor of Client Services on the status of documentation and any issues encountered.
Collaborate with other departments to ensure a smooth application process for students.
Assist students in understanding and completing the necessary documentation for their applications.
Provide guidance on collecting and preparing required documents.
Coordinate with the Study Abroad Counseling team to support students through the application process.
Maintain an organized filing system for all student documentation.
Prepare regular reports on documentation activities and outcomes.
Assist with administrative tasks as needed to support the department

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Education, International Relations, Business Administration, or a related field.
Minimum of 2 years of experience in visa documentation and operation, extensive understanding of visa preparation and application process
Good to have experience with sales admin, preferably in an educational setting;
Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and document management software.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international environment
The opportunity to learn English with international qualifications
Bonus: According to the company's business results
Participating in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other regimes according to the provisions of the Labor Code and the Company's regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 50 Truong Dinh Street, District 3, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-admin-thu-nhap-10-12-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job252228
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV GLOBAL IMM
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV GLOBAL IMM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV GLOBAL IMM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH WBS Training
Tuyển Nhân viên visa Công ty TNHH WBS Training làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH WBS Training
Hạn nộp: 27/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH
Hạn nộp: 14/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Sự Kiện GOLA
Tuyển Nhân viên visa Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Sự Kiện GOLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Sự Kiện GOLA
Hạn nộp: 12/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH
Hạn nộp: 14/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP TMDV DU LỊCH BEYOND TOURS
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY CP TMDV DU LỊCH BEYOND TOURS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP TMDV DU LỊCH BEYOND TOURS
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BÁNH MÌ MÁ HẢI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HYPERION
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH HYPERION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HYPERION
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐỊA ỐC AN VIỆT HOMES
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển thương mại quốc tế Orgen
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển thương mại quốc tế Orgen làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển thương mại quốc tế Orgen
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Serepok làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập Đoàn Elecom
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO KẾT NỐI TRỰC TUYẾN CONEX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV GLOBAL IMM
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV GLOBAL IMM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV GLOBAL IMM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH WBS Training
Tuyển Nhân viên visa Công ty TNHH WBS Training làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH WBS Training
Hạn nộp: 27/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH
Hạn nộp: 14/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Sự Kiện GOLA
Tuyển Nhân viên visa Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Sự Kiện GOLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Sự Kiện GOLA
Hạn nộp: 12/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DI TRÚ TOÀN CẦU QUANG ANH
Hạn nộp: 14/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP TMDV DU LỊCH BEYOND TOURS
Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY CP TMDV DU LỊCH BEYOND TOURS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP TMDV DU LỊCH BEYOND TOURS
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất