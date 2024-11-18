Tuyển Nhân viên visa CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 50 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên visa Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

Sales Support and Administrative Duties:

Managing and organising sales-related data and documentation.

Creating and maintaining customer accounts and information.

Tracking and reporting sales metrics and performance.

Coordinating with Sales Representatives and other departments.

Preparing and processing sales orders and invoices.

Assisting with sales forecasting and budget planning.

Responding to customer inquiries and resolving issues.

Researching potential customers and market trends.

Providing administrative support to the sales team as needed.

Maintaining a high level of organisation and accuracy in all sales-related activities.

Visa Documentation and Student Support:

Prepare, review, and submit all necessary documentation for student applications to international institutions.

Ensure all documents meet specific requirements and adhere to submission deadlines.

Maintain accurate and organized records of all documentation and correspondence.

Communicate with international institutions to clarify documentation requirements and resolve any issues.

Stay updated on changes in international education requirements and adjust documentation practices accordingly.

Provide regular updates to the Supervisor of Client Services on the status of documentation and any issues encountered.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure a smooth application process for students.

Assist students in understanding and completing the necessary documentation for their applications.

Provide guidance on collecting and preparing required documents.

Coordinate with the Study Abroad Counseling team to support students through the application process.

Maintain an organized filing system for all student documentation.

Prepare regular reports on documentation activities and outcomes.

Assist with administrative tasks as needed to support the department

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Education, International Relations, Business Administration, or a related field.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in visa documentation and operation, extensive understanding of visa preparation and application process

Good to have experience with sales admin, preferably in an educational setting;

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and document management software.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international environment

The opportunity to learn English with international qualifications

Bonus: According to the company's business results

Participating in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other regimes according to the provisions of the Labor Code and the Company's regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

