Tuyển Sales Marketing Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Job Description:

We are looking for a Marketing Team Lead to lead strategic marketing initiatives, product marketing, and enhance engagement for SkyJoy. This role will focus on brand awareness, campaign management, and partnerships to scale our loyalty program and maximize customer lifetime value..

• Marketing Strategy & Planning: Develop and execute marketing strategies to drive SkyJoy’s growth, ensuring alignment with business goals and the loyalty program’s objectives.

• Brand Management: Build and strengthen the SkyJoy brand through consistent messaging, storytelling, and creative execution across all channels.

• Campaign Development: Plan and oversee multi-channel marketing campaigns, including digital, social media, CRM, PR, and offline activations, ensuring high engagement and ROI.

• Market Research & User Insight: Conduct market research and analyze user insights to understand customer behaviors, trends, and preferences, ensuring informed marketing decisions.

• Competitor Research: Monitor industry trends and analyze competitors to identify opportunities and differentiate SkyJoy in the market.

• Supervise Design & Content: Oversee the creation of marketing materials, ensuring high-quality visual and written content that aligns with brand guidelines and campaign objectives.

• Manage Agency: Work closely with external agencies to ensure high-quality deliverables, effective campaign execution, and alignment with SkyJoy’s marketing strategy.