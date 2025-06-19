Tuyển Sales Marketing GEEK Up làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

At GEEK Up, we build digital products that win Hearts, Minds, and Markets. As a strategic product partner to both ambitious startups and industry-leading enterprises, we bring innovation to life through digital excellence, product thinking, and a strong commitment to impact.

We don’t just deliver software — we co-create meaningful outcomes. With Agile as our DNA and a flat, self-managed culture, we empower our teams to think big, act with clarity, and grow alongside our partners.

IS THIS ROLE FOR YOU?

This role is ideal for someone who thrives at the intersection of process, precision, and business impact. You’ll work closely with the Business Development team to keep things running smoothly behind the scenes — from proposals to payments — while helping us operate legally, professionally, and efficiently.

You\'re not just a paperwork executor — you\'re a proactive problem-solver who helps the team close deals faster, smarter, and with fewer headaches.

WHAT YOU WILL DO