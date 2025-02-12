Tuyển Sales Marketing La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. To follow the GM’s guidance and directions concerning all operational matters.

2. To ensure that guest satisfaction is maintained at the highest level possible and to coordinate with all HOD’s to ensure the consistency of this and to maintain and improve performance where necessary.

3. Responsible for the overall presentation of rooms and public areas in line with the hotels luxury 5 star standard in conjunction with Housekeeping.

4. Ensure excellent customer relations at all times. Deal with guests personally and ensure that any complaints are handled effectively in conjunction with Guest Relations.

5. Assist the GM in all operational matters of the hotel including weekly task list discussion and follow up with HOD’s.

6. Must be constantly aware of the hotel occupancy, groups, VIPs and F&B bookings for the present and coming days; ensuring adequate staffing and highlighting any potential issues to the GM.

7. To monitor precisely the appearance and attitude of all staff and ensure all grooming of staff and welcoming of guests is according to standard.

8. Analyze monthly the assets, goods and stock taking results together with Chief Accountant, Food and Beverage Manager, Executive Chef and other Department Heads.

9. To work with the Accounting Department to ensure accurate reports and Profit & Loss are delivered monthly to the General Manager.

10. Ensure all statistics of the hotel are gathered, collated, monitored and reviewed regularly.