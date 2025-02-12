Tuyển Sales Marketing La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Marketing La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang

Sales Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Kiên Giang: Tran Hung Dao Street, Ward 7, Duong Dong Town, Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. To follow the GM’s guidance and directions concerning all operational matters.
2. To ensure that guest satisfaction is maintained at the highest level possible and to coordinate with all HOD’s to ensure the consistency of this and to maintain and improve performance where necessary.
3. Responsible for the overall presentation of rooms and public areas in line with the hotels luxury 5 star standard in conjunction with Housekeeping.
4. Ensure excellent customer relations at all times. Deal with guests personally and ensure that any complaints are handled effectively in conjunction with Guest Relations.
5. Assist the GM in all operational matters of the hotel including weekly task list discussion and follow up with HOD’s.
6. Must be constantly aware of the hotel occupancy, groups, VIPs and F&B bookings for the present and coming days; ensuring adequate staffing and highlighting any potential issues to the GM.
7. To monitor precisely the appearance and attitude of all staff and ensure all grooming of staff and welcoming of guests is according to standard.
8. Analyze monthly the assets, goods and stock taking results together with Chief Accountant, Food and Beverage Manager, Executive Chef and other Department Heads.
9. To work with the Accounting Department to ensure accurate reports and Profit & Loss are delivered monthly to the General Manager.
10. Ensure all statistics of the hotel are gathered, collated, monitored and reviewed regularly.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang

La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tran Hung Dao Street, Ward 7, Duong Dong Town, Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-kien-giang-job290914
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN MẶT TRỜI - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC VIỆT NAM - NHẬT BẢN
Tuyển Nhân viên kho BỆNH VIỆN MẶT TRỜI - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC VIỆT NAM - NHẬT BẢN làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BỆNH VIỆN MẶT TRỜI - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC VIỆT NAM - NHẬT BẢN
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Kiên Giang Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HÀNG KHÔNG MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH HÀNG KHÔNG MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HÀNG KHÔNG MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Kiên Giang Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 243 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 232 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất