Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Navigos Search

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

1) Position overview
The sales representative will be responsible for generating leads and meeting sales goals. The sales representative will have a strong understanding of the sales process and excel at generating leads, building relationships, and closing deals.
The ideal candidate is a quick learner who has strong negotiating skills and an ability to showcase our offerings in a compelling way. Often tasked with giving presentations and attending networking events and trade shows, the sales representative must be both personable and professional.
2) Scope of work
a) Generating leads and building relationships (40%)
• Develop and execute strategies to drive business in new and existing markets.
• Identify prospective accounts for our products and opportunities for business development purposes.
b) Achieving periodical sales quotas by successfully implementing sales and marketing strategies and tactics (40%)
• Manage inbound/outbound mail and other correspondence.
• Organize events, Lead product tastings and training at accounts.
• Support the company’s back office teams with required documents or records.
• Coordinate with Accounting and Production Departments regarding inventory and production needs.
c) Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales (10%)
• Maintaining client records.
• Maintain and develop relationships with clients and fellow industry professionals.
d) Other tasks assigned by supervisors (10%)

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

