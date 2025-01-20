Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

1) Position overview

The sales representative will be responsible for generating leads and meeting sales goals. The sales representative will have a strong understanding of the sales process and excel at generating leads, building relationships, and closing deals.

The ideal candidate is a quick learner who has strong negotiating skills and an ability to showcase our offerings in a compelling way. Often tasked with giving presentations and attending networking events and trade shows, the sales representative must be both personable and professional.

2) Scope of work

a) Generating leads and building relationships (40%)

• Develop and execute strategies to drive business in new and existing markets.

• Identify prospective accounts for our products and opportunities for business development purposes.

b) Achieving periodical sales quotas by successfully implementing sales and marketing strategies and tactics (40%)

• Manage inbound/outbound mail and other correspondence.

• Organize events, Lead product tastings and training at accounts.

• Support the company’s back office teams with required documents or records.

• Coordinate with Accounting and Production Departments regarding inventory and production needs.

c) Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales (10%)

• Maintaining client records.

• Maintain and develop relationships with clients and fellow industry professionals.

d) Other tasks assigned by supervisors (10%)