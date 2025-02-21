Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Atermis, Số 03, Lê Trọng Tấn, Phường Khương Mai, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội.

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Operating sales activities of the medical food business
• Execute the operation process and sales activities of the new medical food business, including operating all sales channels such as the D2C platform, and direct sales to pharmacies (including bidding to hospitals), patients’ families, and their caregivers, to achieve the sale target.
• Identify, and develop new customers and maintain customer relationships (with hospitals, pharmacies inside and outside hospitals), and engage potential customers.
• Provide appropriate and agreed levels of contact, service, and support to ensure sales targets are met.
• Execute the after-sales services including collecting & analyzing feedback/comments of consumers/healthcare professionals for improving service quality, enhancing application, improving storage, delivery, returning goods, handling the Voice of consumers, etc.
• Conduct marketing/communication strategy and all related business support activities following the direction/strategy of the Company for the medical food business.
• Working with other Departments for the procurement process, logistics, technology management (including D2C and EPR management system), legal compliance, etc. during business.
• Making reports (weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly) related to the medical food business.
2. Operating support activities of the medical food business
• Conduct communication/ group consultancy for patients, families, and their caregivers via hotline, email, webinar, etc.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: LOCATION Road 11, Bien Hoa I Industrial Zone, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

