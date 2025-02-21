Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Operating sales activities of the medical food business

• Execute the operation process and sales activities of the new medical food business, including operating all sales channels such as the D2C platform, and direct sales to pharmacies (including bidding to hospitals), patients’ families, and their caregivers, to achieve the sale target.

• Identify, and develop new customers and maintain customer relationships (with hospitals, pharmacies inside and outside hospitals), and engage potential customers.

• Provide appropriate and agreed levels of contact, service, and support to ensure sales targets are met.

• Execute the after-sales services including collecting & analyzing feedback/comments of consumers/healthcare professionals for improving service quality, enhancing application, improving storage, delivery, returning goods, handling the Voice of consumers, etc.

• Conduct marketing/communication strategy and all related business support activities following the direction/strategy of the Company for the medical food business.

• Working with other Departments for the procurement process, logistics, technology management (including D2C and EPR management system), legal compliance, etc. during business.

• Making reports (weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly) related to the medical food business.

2. Operating support activities of the medical food business

• Conduct communication/ group consultancy for patients, families, and their caregivers via hotline, email, webinar, etc.