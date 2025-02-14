Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 29 Phố Liễu Giai, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose
Manage and develop the local business relationship (controller in Vietnam) including performance for all customers interested in standardized products on short (sales cycles). The customer profile(s) and portfolio(s) are Forwarding accounts, the Product focused is Ocean freight, LCL, Landside Transportation, and especially the importation in the North of Vietnam.
local business relationship
Forwarding accounts
Ocean freight, LCL, Landside Transportation
importation in the North of Vietnam
Who We Are
Maersk is a global leader in integrated logistics and have been industry pioneers for over a century. Through innovation and transformation we are redefining the boundaries of possibility, continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.
At Maersk, we believe in the power of diversity, collaboration, and continuous learning and we work hard to ensure that the people in our organization reflect and understand the customers we exist to serve.
With over 100,000 employees across 130 countries, we work together to shape the future of global trade and logistics.
Join us as we harness cutting-edge technologies and unlock opportunities on a global scale. Together, let's sail towards a brighter, more sustainable future with Maersk.
What We Offer

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Sofic Tower, 10 Mai Chí Thọ, Thủ Thiêm, Thành Phố Thủ Đức, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

