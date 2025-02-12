Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 107 Nguyễn Phong Sắc, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The primary focus of this role is to achieve agreed business objectives within the assigned area/channel; to create & maintain positive business relationships with Auto Lubricant Direct Accounts and contribute to the continued growth of our business
1. Meet & exceed required annual targets by ensures that the annual sales plan is achieved in accordance with the established sales objective and strategies for assigned area.
2. Find and open new accounts, retain and develop existing accounts in assigned area.
3. Plan, execute and monitor sales of each Account against targets.
4. Develop & sustain pipeline management to manage each Account/Prospect.
5. Visits existing and potential key customers at a frequency necessary to provide good service, resolve sales issues, achieve the sales target and establishes a long-term business relationship. Also keeps a proper report of customer visits and results of the visits.
6. Work in conjunction with supporting teams (Technical, Marketing, CS) to ensure the smoothest and punctual flow of products to customers.
7. Support and Implement Trade marketing activities.
8. Search for and enter bidding opportunities.
9. Meet total team’s targets.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Gì

Tại Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd

Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 120 Hoang Hoa Tham, 7 Ward, Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

