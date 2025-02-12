Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The primary focus of this role is to achieve agreed business objectives within the assigned area/channel; to create & maintain positive business relationships with Auto Lubricant Direct Accounts and contribute to the continued growth of our business

1. Meet & exceed required annual targets by ensures that the annual sales plan is achieved in accordance with the established sales objective and strategies for assigned area.

2. Find and open new accounts, retain and develop existing accounts in assigned area.

3. Plan, execute and monitor sales of each Account against targets.

4. Develop & sustain pipeline management to manage each Account/Prospect.

5. Visits existing and potential key customers at a frequency necessary to provide good service, resolve sales issues, achieve the sales target and establishes a long-term business relationship. Also keeps a proper report of customer visits and results of the visits.

6. Work in conjunction with supporting teams (Technical, Marketing, CS) to ensure the smoothest and punctual flow of products to customers.

7. Support and Implement Trade marketing activities.

8. Search for and enter bidding opportunities.

9. Meet total team’s targets.