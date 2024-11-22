Tuyển Product Management Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/12/2024
Product Management

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Gather, analyse and formalise user's business requirements and processes, evaluate on feasibility of implementation and manage scope of project.
Prepare project documentation such as Requirement Specifications/Use Case Specifications etc Adhere to project scope, update requirement traceability matrix, inform and record out-of- scope issues.
Develop technical design specification and translate technical design into process/program specification Involve in the design review session.
Make changes to configurable items, which include hardware, software, documentation, etc.
Assist in the integration testing, system testing, User Acceptance Test & implementation activities.
Prepare user manual and operations manual, and plan & facilitate training of users and operators.
Provide post implementation support (including production support and service requests).
Escalate and discuss critical issues such as scope creep with the product managers
Conduct requirement gathering sessions. Conduct gap analysis of current business process to identify improvement opportunities.
Collaborate with vendors to address integration challenges, fostering seamless system operation and reliability across systems used in the company.
Collaborate with stakeholders to enhance systems processes, ensuring alignment with overall business objectives.
Constantly explore opportunities to enhance systems and explore new tools in the market focusing on improving the efficiency and experience of users.
Provide technical training to a large audience from the user's perspective.
In-Depth Performance and Data Analysis for the system and data used by users.
Support multiple product and project streams, along with varying resources, across the team to ensure on time and quality delivery of all solutions.
Drive the team forward to solve new problems using additional Data Science and Analytics methodologies and concepts.
Support requests by the Head of Product Management Services.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in business, design, computer science, engineering, analytical/numerical subject or equivalent experience.
Effective Communication: Fluent in English.
Have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, to deliver high quality solutions to clients.
3-5 years' experience supporting products as a business or data analyst with at least one entire product development cycle from concept to introduction.
Pharmacy, Supply chain or Commerce Domain Knowledge (must have)
Document: User story, Requirement Specification/Use case specification (must have)
Experience with SQL, Python, or any analytical tools necessary to work with large amounts of data. (must have)
Experience with building data products, data modeling, Analytic product (preferred)
Having knowledge on data visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau (preferred)
Experience with Agile Scrum or waterfall and able to populate working with cross-functional teams
Able to manage scope and inform record out of scope issue

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES:
Opportunity to work in a professional, modern and energizing setting.
Challenging projects, possibilities, cutting-edge technology, and problems.
An open and dynamic working atmosphere that promotes the interchange of ideas, while also empowering you to work and create in your own style. Each employee's talent and accomplishments are valued, and outstanding employees are recognized and rewarded on a yearly basis.
Opportunities for capacity development, as well as assistance with professional certification expenses, are available to those who work in the field (1 million - 5 million).
Some advanced certifications will cover the full cost of studying and taking the exam.
ATTRACTIVE REWARDING POLICY AND WORK-LIFE BALANCE:
Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year
Policy for 13th-Month Salary Bonus and Holiday Bonuses According to Company Regulations.
Holiday travel mode (package 5-7 million/person), team building,...
Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital.
Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc.
The football club, cycling car, badminton, ... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available.
Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month,
A chance to be the face of the year's study, the royalties...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8 tòa nhà IDMC, Tôn Thất Thuyết

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

