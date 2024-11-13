Tuyển Content Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ADVISION MARKETING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ADVISION MARKETING
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sala Urban City, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Research, come up with ideas and produce video scripts, and articles for social platforms Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube,...
Update new trends in the field of football, platform trends, and viewer taste trends to contribute to content strategy and communication strategy.
Writing and editing articles, news stories, features, and other content in accordance with our editorial standards and style guidelines. Especially on knowledge to write or evaluate scripts for producing short and long video, in terms of documentary video or troll/parody video.
Ensure content information is accurate and reliable.
Develop new, unique, and attractive media products that bear the brand's mark.
Collaborating with the editorial team to ensure timely delivery of content
Optimizing content for SEO and ensuring that it meets best practices for search engine rankings
Managing social media accounts, including creating and scheduling posts, monitoring engagement, and responding to comments
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
knowledge of football
Have at least 2 years of experience in a similar position.
Excellent consulting, writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills.
Demonstrable social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge
Adequate knowledge of web design, web development, CRO and SEO
Have creativity, a sense of humor, and love sports content.
Possessing a good voice is an advantage.
Priority is given to candidates with good English reading and comprehension skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ADVISION MARKETING Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunity to work on a big project, which will provide great challenges for your skill development.
Receive a full salary during the probationary period.
Committed 13th-month bonus + Attractive yearly performance bonus + Attractive bonus for each excellent project + Annual salary appraisal.
Healthy lunch provided.
Free parking lot.
Working hour: 09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, Monday - Friday
Location: C-00.05 Block C, Sarina Shophouse, No. 62 Hoang The Thien Street, An Loi Dong Ward, Dist.2, HCMC
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ADVISION MARKETING
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
