Tuyển Content Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ADVISION MARKETING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Sala Urban City, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Research, come up with ideas and produce video scripts, and articles for social platforms Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube,...

Update new trends in the field of football, platform trends, and viewer taste trends to contribute to content strategy and communication strategy.

Writing and editing articles, news stories, features, and other content in accordance with our editorial standards and style guidelines. Especially on knowledge to write or evaluate scripts for producing short and long video, in terms of documentary video or troll/parody video.

Ensure content information is accurate and reliable.

Develop new, unique, and attractive media products that bear the brand's mark.

Collaborating with the editorial team to ensure timely delivery of content

Optimizing content for SEO and ensuring that it meets best practices for search engine rankings

Managing social media accounts, including creating and scheduling posts, monitoring engagement, and responding to comments

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have extensive knowledge of football.

Have at least 2 years of experience in a similar position.

Excellent consulting, writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills.

Demonstrable social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge

Adequate knowledge of web design, web development, CRO and SEO

Have creativity, a sense of humor, and love sports content.

Possessing a good voice is an advantage.

Priority is given to candidates with good English reading and comprehension skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ADVISION MARKETING Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary.

Opportunity to work on a big project, which will provide great challenges for your skill development.

Receive a full salary during the probationary period.

Committed 13th-month bonus + Attractive yearly performance bonus + Attractive bonus for each excellent project + Annual salary appraisal.

Healthy lunch provided.

Free parking lot.

Working hour: 09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, Monday - Friday

Location: C-00.05 Block C, Sarina Shophouse, No. 62 Hoang The Thien Street, An Loi Dong Ward, Dist.2, HCMC

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ADVISION MARKETING

