Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 500 USD

- Overseeing the day to day activities of company's transportation

- Managing a team of drivers, dispatchers and other staff who work together to ensure that all shipments are delivered on time and safely

- Arrange vehicle and driver to transport shipment according to the trucking plans

- Ensuring that all vehicle are in good working order and properly maintained

- Coordinating with other staffs within company or vendors to ensure that transportation needed are met

- Scheduling drivers to ensure that vehicle are staffed according to established requirements

- Maintaining and organizing vehicle fuel and supply inventories

- Maintaining and organizing vehicle maintained, registration schedules

- Ensuring that all vehicles are properly maintained and operated in accordance with law and regulations

- Evaluating driver performance and recommending promotions or terminators as needed

- Investigated accidents (if any) to determine the cause of the accident and making recommendations for preventing similar accidents in the future

- Record and timely update selling rates and buying rates company's management software ( ELSA)

- Make and send the daily report