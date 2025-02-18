Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 300 - 500 USD
- Overseeing the day to day activities of company's transportation
- Managing a team of drivers, dispatchers and other staff who work together to ensure that all shipments are delivered on time and safely
- Arrange vehicle and driver to transport shipment according to the trucking plans
- Ensuring that all vehicle are in good working order and properly maintained
- Coordinating with other staffs within company or vendors to ensure that transportation needed are met
- Scheduling drivers to ensure that vehicle are staffed according to established requirements
- Maintaining and organizing vehicle fuel and supply inventories
- Maintaining and organizing vehicle maintained, registration schedules
- Ensuring that all vehicles are properly maintained and operated in accordance with law and regulations
- Evaluating driver performance and recommending promotions or terminators as needed
- Investigated accidents (if any) to determine the cause of the accident and making recommendations for preventing similar accidents in the future
- Record and timely update selling rates and buying rates company's management software ( ELSA)
- Make and send the daily report
Với Mức Lương 300 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
