Tuyển Social Media Lixil Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Lixil Vietnam Corporation
- Hà Nội: Dương Xá, Gia Lâm, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Import Logistics
- Arrange booking, following import shipments from suppliers to Vietnam
- Create inbound delivery, inbound shipment and inbound shipment cost for import shipments
- Communicate with Procurement, SOIP, Sales and Factory regarding to delivery plan
- Apply correct HS code and get approval for HS code of newly purchased items
- Prepare customs declaration instruction
- Checking shipment documents and ensure documents correctness
- Check Debit note from forwarder/carrier to ensure price & volume are all correct
- Follow up inbound logistics cost and submit invoices for payment on time
- Other tasks as required
2. Report
- Weekly report on booking & shipment status
- Monthly report on logistics cost, import lead time
- Other data collection report upon manager\'s request
3. Others
- Monitor forwarder & evaluate them every year
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Lixil Vietnam Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lixil Vietnam Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI