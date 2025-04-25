Tuyển Social Media Lixil Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Import Logistics

- Arrange booking, following import shipments from suppliers to Vietnam

- Create inbound delivery, inbound shipment and inbound shipment cost for import shipments

- Communicate with Procurement, SOIP, Sales and Factory regarding to delivery plan

- Apply correct HS code and get approval for HS code of newly purchased items

- Prepare customs declaration instruction

- Checking shipment documents and ensure documents correctness

- Check Debit note from forwarder/carrier to ensure price & volume are all correct

- Follow up inbound logistics cost and submit invoices for payment on time

- Other tasks as required

2. Report

- Weekly report on booking & shipment status

- Monthly report on logistics cost, import lead time

- Other data collection report upon manager\'s request

3. Others

- Monitor forwarder & evaluate them every year