Tuyển Social Media Lixil Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Lixil Vietnam Corporation
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/05/2025
Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Lixil Vietnam Corporation

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Dương Xá, Gia Lâm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Import Logistics
- Arrange booking, following import shipments from suppliers to Vietnam
- Create inbound delivery, inbound shipment and inbound shipment cost for import shipments
- Communicate with Procurement, SOIP, Sales and Factory regarding to delivery plan
- Apply correct HS code and get approval for HS code of newly purchased items
- Prepare customs declaration instruction
- Checking shipment documents and ensure documents correctness
- Check Debit note from forwarder/carrier to ensure price & volume are all correct
- Follow up inbound logistics cost and submit invoices for payment on time
- Other tasks as required
2. Report
- Weekly report on booking & shipment status
- Monthly report on logistics cost, import lead time
- Other data collection report upon manager\'s request
3. Others
- Monitor forwarder & evaluate them every year

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Lixil Vietnam Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lixil Vietnam Corporation

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Lixil Vietnam Corporation

Lixil Vietnam Corporation

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Yen Binh, Duong Xa, Gia Lam, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

