Tuyển Social Media Skill Direct Pty Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Skill Direct Pty Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 13 Cao Thắng Phường, phường 2, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Content Marketer, you will be responsible for inbound marketing strategies to build a brand identity and online presence through the creation and dissemination of multimedia content online. This involves developing content strategies, growing an online community, and tracking that community’s growth.
Roles and Responsibilities
• Design content marketing strategies and set short-term goals.
• Write and optimize content for SEO and forum seeding.
• Create advertising content for Google Ads and Facebook Ads campaigns.
• Stay updated on the latest trends and market news related to the company's products to aid content creation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Knowledge of SEO, social media marketing, and measurement tools (Google Analytics, Facebook Insights).
• Ability to understand customer insights across target segments.
• Time management skills, ability to work independently, and collaborate in a team.
• Strong research and information synthesis skills.
Tại Skill Direct Pty Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Skill Direct Pty Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI