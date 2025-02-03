Tuyển Social Media Skill Direct Pty Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As a Content Marketer, you will be responsible for inbound marketing strategies to build a brand identity and online presence through the creation and dissemination of multimedia content online. This involves developing content strategies, growing an online community, and tracking that community’s growth.

Roles and Responsibilities

• Design content marketing strategies and set short-term goals.

• Write and optimize content for SEO and forum seeding.

• Create advertising content for Google Ads and Facebook Ads campaigns.

• Stay updated on the latest trends and market news related to the company's products to aid content creation.